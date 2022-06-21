Fire in Eureka causes an estimated $10,000 in damage

On 06/15/22 at approximately 2:10 am, Officers were dispatched to a report of a truck partially hanging off a bridge on Shoemaker Road and Telescope Road. Upon arrival, Sgt. J. McCovey and Officer N. Flores arrived on scene and noticed a silver Ford truck with its right front tire completely hanging off the bridge, while the remaining three tires were still on the paved road of the bridge. The engine of the truck was turned off, but the lights were still on, and the truck was still in drive. The keys were still in the ignition of the truck.

HOOPA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO