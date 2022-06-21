ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Fire in Eureka causes an estimated $10,000 in damage

By CARLY WIPF
krcrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUREKA, Calif. — A structure fire broke out over the weekend in Eureka, causing approximately $10,000 in damage, according to officials. According to Humboldt Bay Fire, at 11:46 a.m. on June 18, fire crews arrived...

krcrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE: Units Cancelled] Technical Rescue and Reach Helicopter Requested for 40ft. Fall Victim Near Carlotta

Medical and rescue personnel are responding Code 3 to the report of a fall victim near Barber Shop Lane east of Carlotta. Dispatchers requested emergency personnel and the Eel River Valley Technical Rescue just after 1:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 22nd. Initial reports stated and unknown aged female fell 40 feet from a cliff needing medical attention.
CARLOTTA, CA
krcrtv.com

One person cited after almost driving car off bridge in Hoopa

HOOPA, Calif. — Members of the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police responded to a report of a truck hanging off a bridge around 2:10 a.m. last Wednesday. When officials arrived on the scene on Shoemaker and Telescope Road, they say they noticed a silver Ford truck with its right front tire completely hanging off the bridge, while the remaining three tires were still on the paved road of the bridge. The engine of the truck was turned off, but the lights were still on, and the truck was still in drive, officials say.
HOOPA, CA
kymkemp.com

Hoopa Tribal Officers Discover Pickup Partially Hanging Off Bridge

On 06/15/22 at approximately 2:10 am, Officers were dispatched to a report of a truck partially hanging off a bridge on Shoemaker Road and Telescope Road. Upon arrival, Sgt. J. McCovey and Officer N. Flores arrived on scene and noticed a silver Ford truck with its right front tire completely hanging off the bridge, while the remaining three tires were still on the paved road of the bridge. The engine of the truck was turned off, but the lights were still on, and the truck was still in drive. The keys were still in the ignition of the truck.
HOOPA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Eureka, CA
Crime & Safety
Eureka, CA
Accidents
City
Eureka, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
krcrtv.com

Los Moralitos circus group performs at Redwood Acres Fair

EUREKA, Calif. — The Redwood Acres Fair kicked off its first day on Wednesday with performances, rides and lots of food. One new performance at the fair was a circus group that goes by Los Moralitos. Los Moralitos has been performing for five generations. Three generations are currently performing...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

BREAKING: Roberta Luskin-Hawk Stepping Down as Chief Executive of St. Joseph and Redwood Memorial Hospitals

Caregivers across Humboldt County were notified today via email that after four years as chief executive of St. Joseph Hospital and Redwood Memorial Hospital, Roberta Luskin-Hawk is stepping down from her role with parent organization Providence, effective July 8. Laureen Driscoll, chief executive of Providence’s northern California region, will serve...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: More than 2,100 PG&E customers power restored in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — More than 2,100 Pacific Gas & Electric customers are without power in the Eureka area due to a service outage. According to the PG&E Outage Center, 2,127 customers lost power just before 2:00 p.m. Monday. Power was restored about two hours later. It is currently unclear...
EUREKA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Structure Fire#Accident#Humboldt Bay Fire
kymkemp.com

Father Asking for Public’s Help to Recover His Son’s Stolen ATV

A father of a special needs son reached out to us asking for the public’s help recovering his son’s stolen ATV. The man’s son had received the modified quad for his 21st birthday. The ATV is a Canam 250 adapted with a left foot throttle. It was stolen this morning from their residence in Fruitland.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Arcata City Council postpones decision on Earth flag initiative

ARCATA, Calif. — On Wednesday night, the Arcata City Council decided to postpone a decision on the initiative to get the Earth flag on top on top of all city-owned flag poles in Arcata. The council has the option to either adopt the ordinance as is or allow Arcata...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Food for People’s Free Produce Distributions Begin

Many community members are finding it harder to make ends meet as we watch food and gas prices rise. To help, Food for People will host seasonal Free Produce distributions this summer in Eureka, Fortuna, Garberville, and Redway. These free outdoor produce distributions will begin in Fortuna on June 22nd and Eureka on June 23rd, and in Southern Humboldt on July 12th. The Free Produce distributions will continue through October to ensure that everyone in these difficult times can have access to the nutritious, seasonal produce, and some pantry staples needed for good health.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County Point-in-Time count shows decrease in local unsheltered population

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt Housing and Homeless Coalition released their 2022 Point-in-Time (PIT) count showing a decrease in the number of unsheltered people counted. According to the agency, approximately 1,309 unsheltered people were counted in Humboldt County during the January 2022 PIT count, in addition to 347 sheltered people. The figure is down from the last time a PIT count took place back in 2019 with 1,402 unhoused people counted.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kymkemp.com

Central Avenue to be Detoured to School Road for an Extended Period of Time

Starting Monday, June 27, 2022, Humboldt County Public Works will be working on a shoulder widening project on Central Avenue at post mile 0.00 to 0.30. This will be between Bella Vista Road and Bartow Road. Southbound traffic on Central Avenue will be detoured to School Road until the project is complete, in September 2022. Expect delays greater than 15 minutes at any time during this period.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Ammunition and Suspected Meth Located When Warrant Subject Contacted, Says Hoopa Valley Tribal Police

On 06/13/2022, at approximately 7 pm, Sergeant J. McCovey and Officer N. Flores were dispatched to the Hoopa Shopping Center for a subject passed out in a black mini van. The van only had one male occupant sitting in the drivers seat. The subject was unconscious with the vehicle turned off. We contacted the subject and he immediately awoke. The subject was identified as Steven Sexton.
HOOPA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Identities released of those involved in the Southern Humboldt crash

SOUTHERN HUMBOLDT, Calif. (KIEM)- We are learning new details tonight about that deadly SUV and motorcycle collision on highway 101 in Southern Humboldt County earlier this week. The CHP has now released the identity of the two drivers killed in the wreck. The driver of the SUV were identified as Andreu Shawne Batholic from Eureka […] The post Identities released of those involved in the Southern Humboldt crash appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. TYLER THOMAS ROSEFONTAINE EPD Arrest or Detention...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

1 Death, 4 New Hospitalizations, 543 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period, Childhood Vaccines for 6 Months and Older Approved

Humboldt County Public Health reported the death today of a resident in their 60s. Four new hospitalizations were reported, a resident in their 60s and three aged 80 or older. An additional 289 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were reported as well as 254 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 21. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 19,311. An additional 3,933 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes, June 20

The fifth earthquake to hit the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast was recorded Friday, June 17, west of the Central Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was a 3.9-magnitude at a depth of six-miles. On Saturday, June 18, a 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded just outside the outer fault line west of Port Orford in Curry Co. At the Southern End, two more quakes, a 2.6-magnitude west to northwest of Petrolia, CA, and a 2.7-magnitude west to southwest of Fortuna, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, another quake hit the outer fault line. A 3.6-magnitude west of the Central Coast again. Also, a 3.3-magnitude was recorded west to northwest of O’Brien, OR, just off 199 near the California border on land.
PORT ORFORD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy