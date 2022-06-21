ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Reseda mom pleads not guilty to murdering her kids

foxla.com
 2 days ago

Liliana Carrillo pleaded not guilty Monday...

www.foxla.com

slocounty.ca.gov

Nicholas Christopher Ron, Jr. (25) sentenced to 28 years to life in prison for the first-degree premeditated murder of Trevon Perry (27) with the use of a firearm

District attorney Dan Dow announced today that Nicholas Christopher Ron, Jr. (DOB 08/16/1996) has been sentenced to 28 years to life in prison for the March 15, 2020, first-degree premeditated murder of Trevon Perry (27). Ron also admitted that he personally used a firearm in the commission of the murder.
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Teenager Arrested For Alleged Illegal Possession of Two Firearms

INDIO (CNS) – A 15-year-old boy was behind bars today for alleged. illegal possession of two firearms. The Coachella Valley Crime Gang Task Force, the Palm Desert Special. Enforcement Team and Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team searched a. residence in the 83000 block of Beverly Court in Indio on...
INDIO, CA
foxla.com

Boyfriend identified as suspect in double homicide of girlfriend, another man in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - Authorities Tuesday identified a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of a woman he had been dating and another man on a Hollywood street. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, is being sought in connection with the shootings of Ajani Patridge, 40, of Los Angeles, and Nadia Campbell, 35, of Hollywood. The pair were shot about 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue, and they died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man shot to death near luxury hotel in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - Police are investigating yet another deadly shooting in Hollywood. This marks three murders in six days in the iconic neighborhood just steps away from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The latest fatal shooting occurred just south of the W Hotel on Argyle Avenue, off Hollywood Boulevard. At...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vigourtimes.com

Former OC police officers accused of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters – Orange County Register

Two former Orange County police officers are facing criminal charges after allegedly kidnapping a woman while prosecutors contend they were working illegally as bounty hunters. An Orange County Grand Jury indictment charges Rodger Corbett, 49, of Corona and Kevin Pedersen, 34, of Fullerton with felony counts of kidnapping and false...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Man, woman found fatally shot at Oxnard train station identified

OXNARD, Calif. - The two victims found dead at a train station in Oxnard over the weekend have been identified. According to authorities, 34-year-old Nicole Albillar and 57-year-old William Tenner, both of Oxnard, were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the Oxnard Transportation Center in the early morning hours of June 19. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
OXNARD, CA
foxla.com

Man with autism reported missing after U-Haul stolen in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A 63-year-old autistic man with the mental capacity of a 4-year-old was reported missing after the U-Haul he was riding in was stolen in Anaheim Wednesday. Anaheim Police Department officers responded about 2:20 p.m. to the 3100 block of West Lincoln Avenue, near the street's intersection with Beach Boulevard, and learned from the caller that the rented box truck had been stolen from the scene with James Blackwood inside, according to the department's Sgt. Jacob Gallacher.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Simi Valley police, Ventura County firefighters race to free baby girl accidentally locked in car

A scary situation in the parking lot of Trader Joe's in Simi Valley was a timely reminder to be careful not to leave children or pets in cars during hot summer days.Simi Valley police say a Trader Joe's employee called them Monday to help a frantic mother whose vehicle auto-locked with her young daughter inside. Police officers and Ventura County firefighters rushed to the parking lot, and it became an informal race to see who could get the door open first."It was firefighters on one side and police on the other as each team attempted to pop their door locks...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested on murder charge in San Bernardino

A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing a murder in San Bernardino earlier this year, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On April 11 at about 6:25 a.m., the San Bernardino Police Call Center received a 911 call regarding a possible shooting. Patrol officers were dispatched and found the victim, Robert Henry Garcia, 46, on-scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Garcia was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

