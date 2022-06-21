Reseda mom pleads not guilty to murdering her kids

LOS ANGELES - Authorities Tuesday identified a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of a woman he had been dating and another man on a Hollywood street. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, is being sought in connection with the shootings of Ajani Patridge, 40, of Los Angeles, and Nadia Campbell, 35, of Hollywood. The pair were shot about 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue, and they died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
