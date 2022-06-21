ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers, Salvation Army to help feed children this summer

WISN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers and the Salvation Army are teaming up to help feed Milwaukee children this summer. Monday afternoon,...

www.wisn.com

Comments / 0

 

WISN

Camp Rise: Free summer camp aims to prevent in violence Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A free summer enrichment program for young Milwaukee boys hopes to curb violence in Milwaukee. It's the driving force for the first Camp Rise, a summer enrichment program for 10- to 15-year-old boys in Milwaukee. "We're going to teach these young boys work ethic. We're going to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Summerfest to bring millions to Milwaukee economy

MILWAUKEE — As Summerfest returns this year, businesses nearby are getting ready to host its fans. According to BizTimes, the Big Gig attracts more than 117,000 people to Milwaukee and brings an economic impact of $186 million to the city each year. This year's festival is different from last...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee lakefront 'Wheel Fun' bikes stolen

MILWAUKEE - "Wheel Fun," a popular bike shop along Milwaukee's lakefront, became the target of thieves Monday night, June 20, when a large group pedaled off with five specialty bikes. The thieves have since been spotted riding around on them. Photos of the teens on those specialty bikes have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Summerfest Opening Day

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest kicks off at noon Thursday for opening weekend. The festival takes place over three weekends: June 23 to 25, June 30 to July 2 and July 7 to 9. The Big Gig will run from noon to midnight each day. The festival will not require masks,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee sports bar Loaded Slate closes permanently after 11 years

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Loaded Slate, a sports bar located on Dr. MLK Jr. Drive and Juneau Avenue in Milwaukee, has permanently closed its doors. That's according to a post on Facebook. The news comes after a deadly shooting back in April when 30-year-old Shannon Freeman was killed at the bar.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Produce to the People: Food discount program helps low-income shoppers

MILWAUKEE— A partnership in the Milwaukee area is making sure people with low-incomes can afford fresh fruit and veggies. A new program, Produce to the People, by Outpost and Hunger Task Force offers 50% savings for FoodShare participants. Offer applies to fresh fruit and veggies at Outpost's four Milwaukee-area...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Hometown Tragedy: Missing in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Amarah ‘Jerica’ Banks, was a Milwaukee native and mother of three children living in the Sunset Heights neighborhood of the city. Jerica was an honor student and graduate of the Milwaukee School of the Arts. She loved being a mother to her children Zaniya Ivery,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Your Guide to Food Trucks and Street Food in Milwaukee

This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. A jiggly blob of fresh burrata cheese rests on an heirloom tomato-arugula salad with basil pesto, honey, truffle oil and toasted pine nuts. This beauty is what I see when I open my carryout container and it seems somehow incongruous. Owners Pete (a former supper club exec chef) and Jess Ignatiev were originally set to open a restaurant, but then, well, COVID. They’ve carried over their passion for seasonal, farm-supporting cuisine to the lil kitchen inside this bright-yellow truck, dropping dazzling touches on simpler fare like burgers, fish (cod) fry and fried cheese curds. “We also like to do fun specials during the week,” says Jess, who says their own garden serves as inspiration.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Turtle wrangler in Town of Trenton

Washington Co., WI – You can be right in the middle of an awesome story and not even know it. That happened this past week when Ron jumped out of his hotrod on Paradise Drive in the Town of Trenton and helped wrangle a monster algae-covered snapping turtle. There...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Students learn braiding and barbering skills at Bradley Tech

MILWAUKEE — Bradley Tech High School students spent the year taking part in a new pilot program learning barbering and cosmetology. Nasia Tyant-Long is a ninth grader at Bradley Tech. She wanted to join an after school activity that would benefit her in the long run. “I started just...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bear killed on Interstate 43 this morning

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A black bear was struck and killed at approximately 1:09 a.m. this morning on Interstate 43 at the Hales Corners interchange. The incident occurred in Milwaukee County between Greenfield, Milwaukee and Hales Corners — east of New Berlin. According to James Burnett III, director, public...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn

Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

'Milwaukee's Biggest Gig' exhibit celebrates Summerfest, Bob Babisch

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest kicks off this week, and this year, there's a new memorabilia exhibit dedicated to the Big Gig. The Milwaukee Artist Resource Network, in the Third Ward, has memorabilia from different artists from over years, and a special tribute to Bob Babisch, who is stepping down as vice president of Milwaukee World Festival.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

49th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee boy charged as adult

MILWAUKEE - A 15-year-old has been charged as an adult with shooting and killing a 16-year-old at the McDonald's at 49th and Hampton on May 7, 2022. Robert Johnson, who was 14 years old at the time, is now charged with first-degree reckless homicide. The triple shooting left a second teen dead as well.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Impact Day: Temperature hits 100 degrees in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Tuesday is an impact day because of the heat forecast for southeastern Wisconsin. A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. It reached 100 degrees in Milwaukee late Tuesday afternoon. This is only the 33rd 100-degree temperature in Milwaukee history. Monday was the fourth 90-degree or...
MILWAUKEE, WI

