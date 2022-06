Caitlyn Jenner has backed Fina’s ban of transgender women from competing in female swimming events.Swimming’s world governing body voted to restrict transgender swimmers from competing in women’s elite events.The organisation voted on the matter at an extraordinary general congress during the World Championships in Budapest. The results of which saw 71 percent of the 152 Fina members voting to stop trans athletes who have gone through any part of the process of male puberty from competing in women’s elite races.This now means transgender competitors must have completed their transition by the age of 12 in order to compete, with...

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO