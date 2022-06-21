ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dangerous’ man escapes from psychiatric ward in Bend

By Matt Rawlings
 2 days ago

UPDATE: Authorities say they have arrested the man they said escaped from the St. Charles Medical Center Psychiatric Unit. Click here for more details .

BEND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 41-year-old man reportedly escaped from the St. Charles Medical Center Psychiatric Unit Monday morning and is considered dangerous.

Bend police say that Jeremy Owen Allbritton escaped from the facility around 8:30 a.m. He has recently assaulted hospital staff and is wanted for “several new crimes” according to police. He also has warrants out for his arrest in California.

Tigard teen charged after shooting ‘realistic looking gun’

Allbritton was not armed when he left the hospital. He was reportedly last seen in the area of NE Courtney Drive in Bend at about 8:45 a.m. At the time, he was wearing his green hospital scrub pants and no shoes.

Allbritton is approximately six feet tall, weighs 220 pounds and has very short brown hair, along with numerous tattoos.

The Bend Police Department is asking the community to report any sightings or interactions with Allbritton. They encourage people to not approach him, but to call 911 to report his whereabouts.

