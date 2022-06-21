Gianmarco Tamberi: Sharing the gold

LCM (50-meter format) The nation of Italy made a big jump in the overall swimming medal table on day three of the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships. Fueled by a huge World Record-breaking swim in the men’s 100m backstroke by Thomas Ceccon, Italy frog hopped both France and Australia to now position itself in the second slot behind the United States.
Team England has named an 18-strong diving squad for this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, although Olympic champion Tom Daley has not been included. Matty Lee, who won gold with Daley in Tokyo last year in the men's synchronised 10m platform event, has been named in the squad. Jack Laugher,...
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Italy’s Thomas Ceccon set a world record in the men’s 100 backstroke and Katie Ledecky claimed yet another gold at the swimming world championships on Monday. Ceccon stunned the competition in Budapest by clocking 51.60 seconds to shave 0.15 seconds off the previous...
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Two-time world champion Caeleb Dressel is not defending his title in the men’s 100 freestyle at the swimming world championships after withdrawing before the semifinals. Dressel was included in the initial start list for Tuesday’s semifinals in Budapest, but was not in an updated...
British long jumper Shara Proctor, who won world silver at Beijing 2015, has retired at the age of 33. Proctor set the current British record of 7.07m on her way to silver in Beijing, but missed out on last year's Olympics in Tokyo. "This is a decision I have been...
Australian swimmer Shayna Jack's world championships are over after she slipped and broke a hand in a warm-up area. Jack had collected gold and silver medals in relay events ahead of her scheduled individual swims at the world titles in Budapest. But the 23-year-old, on return to international competition after...
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships with her quick reaction. The United States coach knew something was wrong when she saw artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez sink motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine on Wednesday. The...
The signs pointed to one of the greatest players of all time slipping quietly into retirement without the farewell she deserves. But on Tuesday, Serena Williams made her return to the tennis court - almost exactly a year since her last competitive match and just weeks after many had predicted the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion would never play again.
It will have to wait a few more months to see Roger Federer in action on the tennis court. The former world number 1 played his last match at Wimbledon 2021, before undergoing yet another surgery on his right knee. The Swiss phenomenon played just 13 official matches last year, never giving the feeling of being in 100% form.
The event will take place from December 13-18, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia, after it was removed from the Russian city of Kazan. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. The qualifying standards for the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne have been released. See the qualifying times here. The...
LCM (50-meter format) The nation of Canada came up big tonight in Budapest, medaling in four out of the five finals to make a move in the overall swimming medal table at these World Championships. 15-year-old Summer McIntosh kicked off the night in style with a new World Junior Record...
The waiting is nearly over. After a year's delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the UEFA Women's Euros are almost upon us. Squads have been picked, players are well into their intense preparations and coaches are fine-tuning their plans for the tournament ahead of the July 7 kick-off at Old Trafford.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Katie Ledecky has extended her record haul of medals from the world championships to 21, two more than any other female swimmer managed before. All but three of them are gold. The 25-year-old Ledecky claimed her 18th gold at a worlds on Wednesday as the...
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s Kristóf Milák thrilled home fans by lowering his own world record in the men’s 200 butterfly at the swimming world championships on Tuesday, when American swimmers claimed another three gold medals. The 22-year-old Milák produced a stunning swim to clock...
Serena Williams' comeback continued as she and Ons Jabeur reached the Eastbourne doubles semi-finals with an entertaining win over Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching. The American great, playing just her second match in 12 months, produced a strong serving performance in a 6-2 6-4 win over the doubles specialists. She...
American great Serena Williams says it would be "dishonest" to say she did not have doubts over whether she would play top-level tennis again. In her comeback after a year out, Williams earned a win alongside Ons Jabeur in the Eastbourne doubles. Williams, 40, had not played since retiring injured...
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Italy’s Thomas Ceccon has set a world record in the men’s 100 backstroke at the swimming world championships. Ceccon clocked 51.60 seconds on Monday in Budapest to shave 0.15 seconds off the previous best mark set by American Ryan Murphy at the 2016 Olympics.
Hubert Hurkacz conquers his first success of the year in Halle, beating world number one Daniil Medvedev in the final with a clear score of 6-1 6-4 and hits the fifth career victory in as many finals, in which he conceded a only sets in total. An absolute certainty therefore...
Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton are leading the way to Blackpool but there are qualification places for the Women's World Matchplay on the line this weekend in Barnsley. With just four Women's Series events remaining before the cut-off, it promises to be a decisive weekend at the Barnsley Metrodome, as a host of big names eye a spot in the new £25,000 tournament.
Comments / 0