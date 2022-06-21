ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Chilling new details in mystery disappearance of man who vanished after running into the woods after a car crash

By Caitlin Hornik
 2 days ago
CHILLING new details have emerged in the mysterious disappearance of a man who vanished after crashing his car and running into the woods.

Brandon Darquice Anderson was riding in a Ford Taurus when he was last seen on June 20, 2005.

Brandon Anderson has been missing since 2005 Credit: Facebook/Gone Missing Brandon Anderson

That vehicle collided with two other cars on Interstate 94, just over the Kalamazoo County line, at about 1.45am.

After the crash, Anderson reportedly ran across the interstate, hopped a fence, and entered the Fort Custer Training Center property.

Anderson has not been seen since.

Officials combed the area near the crash but did not find any evidence or clues about Anderson's whereabouts.

He was 21 at the time of his disappearance.

Anderson's mother believes her son may have been avoiding police at the time of the crash.

A misdemeanor warrant had been out for his arrest.

The driver of the vehicle also fled the scene of the crash but was later apprehended, according to reports.

The woman told Click on Detroit that she kept in regular contact with her son and believes foul play may have been a factor in his disappearance.

Some reports suggest Anderson may have left behind a young daughter.

The case remains unsolved 17 years later.

Truth Sets U Free
2d ago

The story is sketchy, but someone knows something!! What did the other occupant of the vehicle he was in said about what happened after they ran from the scene of the crash???

Amanda Hammond
1d ago

well if the only other people that were around were the ones involved in the crash then they know something. You don't just go into the woods and never come back out.

Kee Foster
2d ago

Who what when where and why I’m just as confused as I was after reading the article

