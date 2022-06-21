ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hutchinson, McCook, Minnehaha, Turner by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-20 18:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 08:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-24 10:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Sanborn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Forestburg. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, many of the county and township roads along the river are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Thursday was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.7 feet by next Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun James River Forestburg 12.0 13.2 Thu 8 AM 13.1 13.1 13.0
SANBORN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Davison, Hanson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 08:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-24 10:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Davison; Hanson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Mitchell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, the lower banks overflow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Thursday was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall to 18.1 feet by next Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun James River Mitchell 17.0 18.5 Thu 8 AM 18.5 18.4 18.4
DAVISON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, Moody by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 16:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; Moody The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Moody County in east central South Dakota Southeastern Kingsbury County in east central South Dakota Northeastern Lake County in east central South Dakota Southwestern Brookings County in east central South Dakota * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 556 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ramona, or 8 miles north of Madison, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Nunda around 605 PM CDT. Sinai around 615 PM CDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Beadle, Kingsbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Beadle; Kingsbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Kingsbury County in east central South Dakota Eastern Beadle County in east central South Dakota * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 938 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 4 miles north and 1 mile west of Iroquois, or 19 miles northwest of Lake Thompson State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Kingsbury and eastern Beadle Counties, including the following locations... Bancroft. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hutchinson County, SD
County
Mccook County, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
County
Minnehaha County, SD
City
Marion, SD
County
Turner County, SD
City
Parker, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Campbell, Charles Mix by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 14:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brown; Brule; Buffalo; Campbell; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Day; Deuel; Dewey; Douglas; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Gregory; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Hughes SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 395 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROWN BRULE BUFFALO CAMPBELL CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DAY DEUEL DEWEY DOUGLAS EDMUNDS FAULK GRANT GREGORY HAMLIN HAND HANSON HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES KINGSBURY LYMAN MARSHALL MCPHERSON MINER POTTER ROBERTS SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY WALWORTH
AURORA COUNTY, SD
ktwb.com

Scattered thunderstorms, wind hit the Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As thunderstorms formed yesterday in the late Monday afternoon heat, many of them became severe as they moved through the area. A severe thunderstorm entered Sioux Falls shortly after 8 pm and caused varying degrees of damage throughout the city. A portion of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

High winds damage trees and trailer in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The clean-up is underway after a down burst caused 80-mile-per-hour winds near Benson Road and Westport Avenue, just west of the Sioux Falls airport. The winds knocked down trees and ripped up a trailer. Another tree fell crushing a shed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Air conditioning assistance available in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures staying high in South Dakota, the Department of Social Services (DSS) is reminding the public that it offers assistance with repair and replacement of air conditioning systems to eligible South Dakotans who own their home and who are eligible for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdt#Mph
KELOLAND TV

Excessive heat: Is your county in a heat advisory?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extreme heat from the first part of the weekend will carry over into the work week. KELOLAND’s meteorologists are continuing to monitor the thermometer as temperatures continue to rise to dangerously hot levels. Stay up to date on the latest weather forecast and any potential severe weather here.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

One fallen barn and 15 sheep trapped inside

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – Monday night’s storms that rolled through KELOLAND were packed once again with high winds. While the storms moved through quickly, they still left behind damage. Tuesday, some sheep near Chancellor, South Dakota, were relaxing and grazing in the warm sun. But Monday night...
CHANCELLOR, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KELOLAND TV

Emergency crews prepare for airport disaster

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fire trucks, ambulances, busses, police cars, and helicopters, you could see them all at the Sioux Falls airport Wednesday. “Fire One, North Jaycee Lane for a training session airport crash,” a voice broadcast over the scanner. Once every 3 years, first responders are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

How Can You Beat The South Dakota Heat Without Breaking The Bank?

Over the weekend, the Sioux Empire experienced a scorching heat wave. Most of the region experienced a Heat Advisory and other areas were issued an Excessive Heat Watch. Our news and weather partners at Dakota News Now kept viewers informed about hot temperatures and humidity levels. Not only was South Dakota sweating bullets due to the intense heat, but the wind was also blowing at about 30 miles per hour. Going outside felt like turning on your car air conditioner for the first time. It was like that initial blast of awful hot air blowing in your face that's not yet keeping you cool.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls police receive reports of scammers using officers’ names

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office has received reports of scammers calling victims, pretending to be law officers. Authorities are saying scammers are using the names of actual deputies, threatening to arrest people if they do not pay them. The Facebook post read, “The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office and the Sioux Falls Police Department will never call and threaten to arrest you for a warrant and ask that you provide payment over the phone using some kind of pre-paid credit card, iTunes card, or gift card in order to avoid arrest.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Cliff Avenue becomes new banking hub

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The banking industry is booming in Sioux Falls, with new buildings going up all over the city. One stretch of Southern Sioux Falls has had three new banks open in the past year. We take you to the new South Cliff Avenue banking hub...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Millions set to swelter as intense heat builds for summer solstice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Residents across the central United States have barely had time to cool down after days of brutal heat smashed records across a wide swath of the country. Now, AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature is set to crank up the thermostat to dangerous levels once...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man arrested for marijuana

PRIMGHAR—A 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces an additional charge after he was found in possession of marijuana during his arrest on an O’Brien County warrant about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, June 19. The arrest of Zane Wesley Kirkwood stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Nissan Altima for...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls woman charged for second OWI

LARCHWOOD—A 40-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 5:10 p.m. Saturday, June 18, near Larchwood on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, speeding and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
LARCHWOOD, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy