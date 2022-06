Effective: 2022-06-20 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer; Fall River; Haakon; Jackson; Lawrence; Meade; Mellette; Oglala Lakota; Pennington; Perkins; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 393 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENNETT BUTTE CUSTER FALL RIVER HAAKON JACKSON LAWRENCE MEADE MELLETTE OGLALA LAKOTA PENNINGTON PERKINS TODD TRIPP ZIEBACH

