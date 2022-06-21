Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Beadle; Kingsbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Kingsbury County in east central South Dakota Eastern Beadle County in east central South Dakota * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 938 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 4 miles north and 1 mile west of Iroquois, or 19 miles northwest of Lake Thompson State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Kingsbury and eastern Beadle Counties, including the following locations... Bancroft. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN

BEADLE COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO