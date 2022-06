MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is running for a cause. Great Lakes Recovery Center is hosting its 15th annual Run for Recovery. The event will be returning in person this year, but there will also be a virtual option. To participate in the virtual event, you can walk, run, hop, skip, or even bike any distance you’d like, anywhere you’d like. The in-person walks/runs will be July 28 at 6 p.m. in Marquette, Sault Ste. Marie, and L’Anse.

