2 dead, 1 injured in Las Vegas northwest valley shooting

UPDATE: As of Tuesday, June 21, Metro police said they had made no arrests in the northwest valley double homicide that occurred on Monday.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police have detained at least two people following a double homicide in a northwest valley neighborhood near U.S. 95 and Tropical Parkway.

Metro police investigate double homicide near U.S. 95 and Tropical Parkway on Monday, June 20. (KLAS)

The incident took place in the 7500 block of Glowing Ember Court on Monday around 4:20 p.m.

Police initially responded to the home after reports of a shooting.

The 8 News Now I-Team was the first to report that two people had been discovered dead, and multiple people had been shot on Monday afternoon, according to a source.

Once officers arrived at the home, a man described to be in his 20s was found dead in front of the home.

Officers then noticed the front door of a nearby home open. Once they entered the home they found another man injured with gunshot wounds inside. A medical team arrived and pronounced both men dead.

According to police, another man in his 20s entered a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The incident first began when all of the men were inside a home at which time a shooting took place. Investigators believe that is when all three men were shot.

During a news conference, Lt. Jason Johansson told 8 News Now that two people had been detained in connection with the incident.

“We believe all parties related to this incident are currently on the scene or at the hospital, no one is outstanding,” Lt. Johansson said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

No other details have been released at this time.

