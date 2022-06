SCOTT COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash on Route 58 resulted in the death of a Bristol, Virginia, man on Friday, June 17, Virginia State Police say. According to the VSP, a 1988 Ford Ranger traveling west ran off the right side of the road at 9:46 a.m. on Friday. Officials say the vehicle struck a tree and an embankment and overturned. Derrick C. Wood, 34 of Bristol, Virginia, died at the scene. According to the VSP release, Wood was not wearing a seat belt.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO