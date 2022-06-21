Connor Sellars is back in the ‘Winners Circle’

More country is being added to the New York State fair, times two. A country duo will be part of the entertainment on the Chevy Court stage this summer. Big & Rich are inviting New Yorkers to raise a glass when they bring their “Peace, Love and Happy Hour” tour to the New York State Fair. The duo will play at the Chevy Court stage at 6 PM on Tuesday, August 30.
We already know that this summer is packed with country shows all over New York state. The Capital Region has some amazing shows coming like Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson, and Luke Combs that takes us into the fall. But there are great country acts playing throughout New York. Another concert was just announced and this time it's a country superstar duo!
Deer jumping out in front of a moving car or truck can be dangerous enough, but when you're on a motorcycle you have to take extra precaution. One New York state man was seriously injured and had to be airlifted by helicopter after hitting a deer Thursday, according to sources. The full extent of his injuries are not known. States such as New York with a lot of turns, hills, and secluded roads, plus lots of wildlife can be very hazardous to navigate.
Summer officially started on Tuesday morning. That means that for the next three months, we will be enjoying sunshine, warm weather and plenty of fun summer activities to do in that span. July is just over one week away and even though the first thing you imagine when you hear...
Is it really legal to shoot frogs in New York State?. Move over deer, bears, turkeys, and birds. It's frog hunting season in New York. And yes, you can legally shoot frogs in the Empire State. There's no limit either. You can take as many as you want. I've heard...
Forget the third kind. This is a close encounter of the bear kind in Upstate New York. A black bear got a little too close for comfort in Bolton Landing. It was captured on video searching for food around a garage before coming snout to face with the homeowner. Luckily there was a window in between the two.
Severe weather could bring flooding across parts of New York State according to the National Weather Service. A flood watch was issued on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, and will remain in effect until 1 am on Thursday, June 23. Isn't it nice to be welcomed to the first full day...
New York has the distinction of being the only state with two lakes among the top 10 most polluted in America. Actually, both lakes are in the top 5 and we actually have the #1 most polluted lake right here in our state. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. I really feel like we actually have three lakes on the list because Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but any pollution from Michigan surely has an effect on our portion of Lake Erie, right?
WICZ is honoring the local graduates of the Class of 2022 in our Senior Spotlight, where we highlight the valedictorian and the salutatorian of each class. This spotlight is on Tioga Central School District. The Valedictorian is Kate Burrowes. She will be attending SUNY Potsdam, and majoring in art education.
New York state will pay for the demolition of an abandoned complex of buildings on Syracuse’s West Side, clearing the way for the city’s plan to develop new housing and a tech hub expected to create 400 jobs. Gov. Kathy Hochul said today the state will provide up...
The New York State DEC is challenging you to become bird watcher. With its 2022 I BIRD NY challenges for beginning and experienced birders, New Yorkers can enjoy the great outdoors while learning about local wildlife. “No matter where you live, birdwatching is a fun, easy, affordable activity that can...
When Charlie Schneiderwind got home from the home improvement store and looked at his receipt, he was surprised to see that the paint he bought came with an additional fee outside of the paint's cost and tax. On May 1, 2022, a new fee was very quietly added to the...
A Johnson City middle school student is hospitalized following a drowning incident at a Town of Union swimming pool. New York State Police in Endwell responded to a report of a drowning at Highland Park at 12:05 p.m. Friday, June 17 and found a 12-year-old boy had been pulled, not breathing and without a pulse from the pool by lifeguards.
If you are in the market for a home you know that the prices of some of these homes are absolutely insane. Homes that sold for $150,000 or $200,000 just five years ago are now selling for well over $300,000 or $400,000 dollars. So what happens if you are looking for a place to call home but don't have a ton of money laying around.
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Todd M. Jorgensen, 40, of New Berlin, on a charge of second-degree criminal contempt. He allegedly violated an order of protection. Jorgensen was locked-up in the county jail on unrelated charges at the time of his arrest.
Ok, you did it again, you bought too much paint, we're talking a gallon or two of the stuff that you don't need. What do you do with the extra paint? Yes, you can keep it in the basement, just in case, but for how long? Months, Years?. If you...
Authorities in Tioga County have launched an investigation into the death of a woman who lived near Owego. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, investigators are seeking information regarding the death of 62-year-old Laurie Hawthorne. According to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, Hawthorne resided at 184 Campbell Hill...
Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say five teenagers are facing felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly shooting at an occupied vehicle on June 3. Deputies say the incident happened at around 3:30 in the afternoon in Homer and Cortlandville. Authorities say five 16 and 17-year-olds were in one car on...
MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man is in custody following an incident in the Town of Madrid. On June 21, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigated a domestic incident in Madrid that involved 38-year-old Anthony J. Gladle. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Glade prevented his victim from...
A continuous question has remained the same over numerous years. How do we keep kids safe in schools?. Growing up, I remember doing drills in school in case of an emergency, a shooting, or lockdown. The teachers and staff members took this seriously and it was a concern during that time. With the growing amounts of school shootings and violence, it's time that something goes into place to make sure students are safe while in school.
