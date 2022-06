If all goes well, the 120-unit Homestake affordable housing project just off Kearns Boulevard could break ground and be ready for move-in as soon as December 2024. Park City resident and local developer Rory Murphy has been tapped to help develop the nearly 2-acre vacant lot behind the Boneyard Saloon. Murphy developed the Silver Star and Kings Crown projects, both of which contain some affordable units. He was selected by the Salt Lake firm J Fisher Companies, which is in a public-private partnership with Park City to develop the city-owned land.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO