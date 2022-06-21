ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Hickman football has “a more cohesive unit”

By Chanel Porter
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Hickman football team started sixteen sophomores last season and as the team works through summer workouts, head coach Cedric Alvis says they are working as a more cohesive unit. "It's just a...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Helias standout to finish high school career in Georgia

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Helias hoops standout Desmond White announced that he will play his senior year of high school at The Skill Factory in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday. White is fielding offers from Missouri State, Tulsa, and a couple of other schools. He also had an offer from Mizzou's...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Area hoops teams hit the floor at Linc summer league

JEFFERSON CITY — Several mid-Missouri high school basketball teams are getting in some summer work at the Linc. That includes the Tolton Trailblazers, who finished runner-up in Class 4 in 2022. Hear from Tolton head coach Jeremy Osborne in the video above.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

- Two on dean’s list at Mizzou

A pair of students at the University of Missouri in Columbia with Seymour ties recently were honored for their academic prowess. Kinley Richards and William Wehmer, both of Seymour, were named to the Mizzou dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Both posted a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
KIX 105.7

A Restaurant New To Sedalia Will Be Built In This Field

There's a new restaurant coming to Sedalia, and if you like chicken you might be very pleased with what's going to be built out in front of the hotel (by the Staples and the Scooters) on Highway 50. Signs went up along the street proclaiming that RSolution from GJ Brokerage...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Football Team#American Football#Kewpies
krcgtv.com

University of Missouri graduate wins Miss Missouri 2022

A panel of judges selected University of Missouri graduate Clare Marie Kuebler of Wildwood as the new Miss Missouri. In a release from Leslie A Meyer Photography, Kuebler was selected after a week of preliminary competition, production rehearsals, and events in Mexico, Missouri. During the competition, Kuebler performed a lyrical...
MEXICO, MO
939theeagle.com

Central Missouri Honor Flight veterans return home to flags, fireworks

95 Missouri veterans returned home to Columbia Monday night to a heroes’ welcome, after the 63rd Honor Flight to Washington DC. Most of the veterans were from the Vietnam era. Central Missouri Honor Flight board president Mary Paulsell says the veterans visited numerous monuments in Washington. They also visited decorated World War II hero Audie Murphy’s grave.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Four people hurt Monday in crash on Route WW near Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Four people were hurt Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Route WW east of Columbia. The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection with Olivet Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by Hanna N. Lee, 21, of Columbia, tried to cross Route The post Four people hurt Monday in crash on Route WW near Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
939theeagle.com

Boone Hospital to offer parking for Columbia’s Fire in the Sky

Columbia’s 70th annual Fourth of July fire in the sky celebration will take place at Stephens Lake park. The Columbia Police and Fire departments both recommended Stephens Lake park, for the location. Kids’ activities and craft begin that evening at 6 and the fireworks start that night at 9:15,...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking near record heat, with a chance at evening storms

TODAY: Heat and humidity are both amplified this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies with heat index values in the low triple digits Tuesday. Temperatures are forecast in the upper 90s, which will challenge records. Around 7pm or later, storms may fire along a cold front near our northwestern counties. Storms will generally be scattered in the vicinity of Macon, Chariton, and Saline counties at first. An isolated storm or two may produce gusty winds and/or some small hail. These storms are expected to be slow movers along the front, and will likely weaken considerably as the sun goes down. Some thunderstorm activity may make it to I-70, but it should be west of Boonville.
BOONVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Audio: A resident of Missouri and Pearl Harbor Veteran Dies at 101

A Missouri man who survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has died. Bill McAnany of Jefferson City passed away Wednesday at St. Mary’s Hospital. He served as a U.S. Navy Corpsman and was stationed onboard the hospital ship USS Solace. On the morning of December Seventh, 1941, McAnany was out sightseeing when the attack began and he rushed back to Pearl Harbor and began pulling dead and wounded servicemen out of the water while enemy planes continued attacking.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia firefighters to get raise after collective bargaining agreement

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters in Columbia will soon get a pay raise after the collective bargaining agreement between the city and Columbia Professional Firefighters IAFF was approved. The agreement was approved during Tuesday night's city council meeting. Starting on Sunday, those who are eligible will receive a pay increase of...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth in Cosmo Park

Sunday's blistering heat did not stop hundreds of people from celebrating The Village's third annual Juneteenth Festival in Cosmo Park. The parking lot was packed with freshly waxed sports cars, tailgate tents to shade the countless vendors promoting everything from natural healing solutions to community development and the fragrances of fried fish and freshly cooked food—all seamlessly melding together to the backdrop of a bass-heavy soundtrack.
COLUMBIA, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Shuttering Jefferson City power plant could cost millions; analysis shows state missed out on billions in business attraction projects

As a growing number of Americans transition back to in-person work, a large number of them are expressing a preference for a four-day workweek. In fact, 83% of respondents to a recent survey indicated they prefer shorter weeks. Some employers are listening, shifting to fewer days of work but more hours per day. Multiple nonprofit organizations in Missouri have recently adopted such schedules. In economic development news, a recent analysis of Missouri's business attraction efforts found the state has missed out on 69 projects in the last five years that were either lost to other states or dropped for other reasons. The state stood to gain as much as $4.3 billion of investment and more than 18,000 jobs from those projects, the analysis showed. In the energy sector, utility Ameren's proposed plans for shuttering its coal-fired power plant in Jefferson County could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The utility's Rush Island plant has been at the center of a legal fight for the last decade, and it has been cited for frequent environmental infractions. Now, consumer advocates are worried the costs of shutting the plant down will be shouldered largely by ratepayers.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy