In the fall, Kelly Enterline will begin a whole new experience called Division I athletics, specifically throwing for the women’s track and field team at Rutgers University. “It’s going to be a big change,” the Southern Regional senior said following a two-medal performance at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions on June 18, three days after graduation. “But I’ll have more opportunities to throw, and I’ll probably dabble in the hammer a little. I’ll try that and see where it takes me.”

FRANKLIN, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO