We encourage voters to cast their ballots soon and no later than 7 p.m. on Primary Election Day June 28. In Colorado, voting is easy, secure and a valuable opportunity to make your voice heard. We want to share how residents can support their local elections office in responding to efforts to undermine the democratic process. Our office works with the District Attorney’s Office to protect the right to vote and ensure integrity of the voting process.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO