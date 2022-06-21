NCSHP displays cancer awareness patrol vehicle for family friend after final chemo appointment

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) – It was pink ribbons and thumbs up in a special way after a final chemotherapy session in High Point on Friday.

Jennifer Covington walked out of her last chemotherapy appointment at the Haywood Cancer Center to a sea of North Carolina State Highway Patrol troop members — and its special patrol car that she’d soon be jumping in the front seat of.

NCSHP members from Troops D and E busted out patrol vehicle SHP HOPE “in recognition and support for breast cancer patients who are fighting to beat this disease”, but also for Covington, who they say is a family friend.





Jennifer Covington was greeted at the Haywood Cancer Center in High Point by NCSHP troopers and the cancer awareness patrol vehicle after finishing her last round of chemotherapy (NCSHP on Facebook).

“We wish Ms. Covington a speedy recovery, and we are proud to have been able to share in this occasion with her and her family,” NCSHP said on Facebook.

