Knox County inmate escapee recaptured after getting gas

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A man who escaped Knox County Detention Center custody on June 9 has been rearrested.

Robert Hubbard, 35, was on work release when he escaped June. He was originally incarcerated on drug trafficking charges.

On June 16, the Barbourville man and 43-year-old Jessica A. Baker were getting gas at a market in Flat Lick, according to a Knox County Sheriff’s Department news release.

When the deputy jailer approached the two they got back into the vehicle and attempted to escape and allegedly attempted to hit the officer with the vehicle.

Baker was ultimately arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree assault, first-degree fleeing or evading police, and second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.

A tip led to Hubbard’s arrest and he was charged with third-degree escape and second-degree fleeing or evading police.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.