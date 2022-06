Loachapoka’s JC Hart has earned offers that could take him far and wide. “Small school, big dreams,” his coach said earlier this spring when Hart picked up an offer from Yale. The standout defensive back, who is getting set for his senior season with the Class 1A Indians, had already earned football offers from Army and Navy and two different Ivy League schools. He stands 6-foot-2, runs a blistering 40, and holds a 4.2 GPA. Football will take him places.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO