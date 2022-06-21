ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slaton, TX

Slaton cemetery in disrepair makes it hard for families to grieve; city says it’s not a priority

By Elizabeth Fitz
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBuim_0gGmmXAG00

SLATON, Texas- A Slaton woman said on Monday that she is struggling to grieve the loss of several family members because the Englewood Cemetery, a municipal cemetery, is in “terrible” condition. The city responded by saying it can only do so much with the resources it has.

“They’re always talking about beautifying Slaton. When anyone comes into Slaton, what is the first thing they see before they enter the inside of our town? The cemetery,” said Mary Ann McWilliams, who has several family members buried there.

KLBK News saw overgrown brush covering headstones, countless ant hills, stickers and litter.

McWilliams said, in the past, high schoolers in charge of mowing have been careless and broken items on people’s gravesites. City officials said they have not heard anything about this before Monday.

“It’s depressing when you lose a loved one, but it sure is nice when you come here and [the landscape is taken] care of,” McWilliams began. “Not- ‘Well, I better grab a hoe, rake, ant poison and all that’ because that’s what it’s been in my case.”

Grounds maintenance is a service that the cemetery provides, according to its website .

However, McWilliams said she had to buy her own tools to maintain the landscape around her family’s plots, which she visits a few times every week. She also bought a bench to avoid the ant hills.

The cemetery supervisor, Carl Seymour, told KLBK News that he only uses ant poison two to three days prior to a funeral, which McWilliams said, doesn’t help those who visit their loved ones on a regular basis.

When asking City Administrator Wade Willson if he would, hypothetically, feel comfortable kneeling on the ground to be spend time at his loved one’s burial site, he said, “I would, yes.”

KLBK responded, “Even on an anthill?” to which Willson replied, “Well, this is nature,” and said his family is buried in the corner of an old, wheat field not much different from this.”

When pressed further, he began questioning McWilliam’s truth, asking “So, you’re saying that they don’t do ground maintenance at all, or that they’re just not able to do ground maintenance to your liking? … Do we need to make it rain more? I don’t understand. Where do we get the money from?”

The mayor of Slaton, Clifton Shaw, said that money could come from re-budgeting the city’s finances, which he said he would consider adjusting.

“The issue will be addressed- it will be addressed. We’ll see what we can do. We will do as much as we can do…” said Mayor Shaw.

However, the city said the lack of upkeep is not a major concern.

“I see some issues, yes, that could use attending, but again, it’s not even the time of year yet when we normally start mowing,” Willson said, adding he has a heavy work load. “The city needs a water tower. That, to me, is a huge issue. The city needs to replace a water tower, but then here I am standing at the cemetery [talking] about ants and stickers and I get it, but to me, the water tower is our number one issue.”

“They’re doing a terrible, terrible job,” McWilliams said, and without a clear plan, she said she is still concerned for families who are not getting the comfortable space that they deserve and paid for to grieve.

“Let’s take care of it. Our loved ones are out here,” she said.

The city stressed its biggest barriers standing in the way of a better-kept cemetery are the lack of financial resources and employees. They said only one person oversees and works within the cemetery.

Officials said they are hiring, but not specifically for cemetery maintenance. The city said applications to work for Slaton are on its website , but applicants will be assigned to whatever needs to be done in town.

Willson added, anyone with concerns or suggestions should contact him at (806) 828-2000, or they can file a concern here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 7

Vanessa Ogerly
2d ago

It's the city of Slatons place to make sure the cemetery is taken care of where people can go visit there loved ones with out the ants biteting them & I just saw the picture of y'all's cemetery it needs to be mowed because there is rattlesnake coming out to find a cooler place to live.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Planning Department Reminds Citizens to Apply for ‘Neighborhood Project Program’

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. The City of Lubbock Planning Department is still accepting applications for the “Neighborhood Project Program.” This program allows residents of Lubbock to apply for small projects within their neighborhood to be considered for funding. Funding for each approved project can be up to $10,000. Projects such as benches, bike racks, public art, or corridor beautification can be considered for this program.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Many wait hours in sweltering heat outside Lubbock Social Security Administration building

LUBBOCK, Texas – Many community members braved the heat for hours outside of the Social Security Administration Building. Most, waiting for hours as the building only allows 14 people inside at a time.  “I think it’s very inconsiderate and I think they should take the necessary measures to provide us with some kind of shelter. […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Conserve Even More Water in Lubbock This Summer By Killing Your Lawn

The City of Lubbock has released its annual guidelines for irrigating our lovely lawns and keep them looking luscious and green all through the summer. The irrigation restrictions tell citizens what days they're allowed to water their lawns based on the last digit of their house number and what specific hours of the day.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Slaton, TX
Local
Texas Government
Slaton, TX
Government
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Expo Center Takes Some Giant Steps Forward

Here I was, about to write about a big pile of dirt. I decided to take a quick trip out to the site of the Lubbock Expo Center. I was pretty pumped to see the big pile of dirt. The dirt means that at least they were scraping the land getting ready to do something.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock ISD announces pay increases as part of new budget

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees President, Zack Brady recently talked about plans for new budget as well preparation measures in case of active shooters. For the new tax period, tax rates are going to go down as a part of the new budget for LISD. This new budget will also provide 3 percent pay increase for faculty and staff.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make It Rain#Grieve#Budgeting#The Englewood Cemetery
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One seriously hurt in Lubbock motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, a motorcycle crash occurred on 130th Street and Indiana Avenue, Lubbock Police Department said. The call came in around 3:59 p.m., according to the Lubbock Police Department. The rider of the motorcycle was transported to UMC with serious injuries, LPD said. EverythingLubbock.com was working to obtain more information. Please check […]
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock police reveal new online reporting option for fireworks calls

LUBBOCK, Texas — (PRESS RELEASE) The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department: (LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department is debuting a new online reporting option for fireworks within Lubbock city limits in hopes of making it more convenient for citizens to report fireworks usage. Fireworks are illegal within Lubbock city […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock ISD looking to replace Scot Mayfield

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock ISD announced it accepted the resignation of District 5 trustee, Scot Mayfield on Thursday. LISD will interview candidates and appoint a new candidate to serve the rest of Mayfield’s term. Interested candidates can submit a letter of intent or a resume to trustee.district5@LubbockISD.org. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

A Look Inside a Historical Lubbock Home Turned Frat House

One of the greatest things about Lubbock, Texas is that fact that it is home to Texas Tech University. Everyone loves the school and the entire city would be different if the university wasn't here. This is especially true when you look at the historical parts of Lubbock. Most of...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

DPS: Single vehicle rollover w/ minor injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas — A single vehicle rollover occurred on Farm to Market Road 1585 Wednesday evening, according to DPS. DPS scanner traffic said the driver was entrapped under the vehicle. According to DPS, the driver went off the edge of the roadway and overcorrected causing the vehicle to roll before coming to a rest. The […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Goats ‘in custody’ after leading Lubbock Police on chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police were called to help wrangle two goats who were running in and out of traffic near 50th and I-27 Wednesday morning. Employees from Tractor Supply, LP&L workers, Lubbock police officers and citizens worked to capture the two escapees. It is unclear where the goats...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy