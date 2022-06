Nothing inspired John more than being told he couldn’t do something. As a young man, he was dropped from ROTC due to a serious heart murmur that he and his fiancé were told would end his life within a few years. His innate stubbornness caused him to rise to the occasion and prove them all wrong. He and his fiancé married anyway, and John thrived for 87 years before passing on Dec. 29, 2021. His wife, Celine, of more than 50 years preceded him in 2013.

