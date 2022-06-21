ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, MD

Dog show 101: What’s what at the Westminster Kennel Club

By JENNIFER PELTZ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S3mQz_0gGmlZxv00
1 of 18

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Thousands of dogs started competing Monday toward the best in show prize at the illustrious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. To the casual viewer, the annual exhibition of dressed-up handlers leading well-mannered dogs around a ring might seem like a somewhat stilted walk in the park, but there’s more than that to choosing a champion. So here’s some show lowdown:

HOW MANY DOGS COMPETE?

More than 3,000 canines, as wee as Chihuahuas and as massive as mastiffs, signed up to vie for best in show. The contestants represent 209 breeds and varieties (a variety is a subset of a breed; think toy poodle vs. standard poodle).

Penny Allen and Bryson Allen each showed a mudi, a Hungarian herding breed appearing for the first time this year. The Hico, Texas, duo are mother and son, and he’s only 11, but “when we get in the ring, it’s gloves off – let the best mudi win,” Penny Allen said.

Another newly added breed, the Russian toy, competes Tuesday. Separately, about 350 dogs competed in agility and obedience.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

First, dogs go up against others of their breed – sometimes dozens of others, sometimes far fewer. Buzz the Norwegian buhund bested just one opponent, his half-sister, to win their breed Monday while 43 Rhodesian ridgebacks faced off one ring away.

Buzz’s breeder, owner and handler, Amie McLaughlin of Kent, Washington, was a little sad not to see more of the small, affectionate herders that she considers “the hidden gem of the dog world.” But Buzz won’t rest on his laurels -- “we have a lot of up-and-comers,” she said.

The winner from each breed moves on to a semifinal round, where they’re judged against others in their “group” – such as hounds, herding dogs, or terriers. In the final round, the group winners compete for best in show, which will be awarded Wednesday night.

WHAT ARE THE JUDGES LOOKING FOR?

Judges are tasked with determining which dog best matches the ideal, or “standard,” for its breed.

“You see an Afghan and a beagle — they’re not saying which one is better. They’re saying which one more closely resembles its breed’s written standard,” Westminster spokesperson Gail Miller Bisher said. “It’s what dog will pass on the key features of that breed.”

The standard is derived from the breed’s original function and can speak to everything from teeth to tail to temperament. For example, a hound that was developed to hunt in rough terrain might be required to have thick paw pads, or a herding dog to have proportions that allow for quick, tight turns.

So a borzoi’s handler, for instance, needs to show the dog can “move like they can catch a wolf,” said handler Ron Williams of Wantage, New Jersey. Someone showing a miniature pinscher wants to showcase the high-stepping hackney gait that is a hallmark of the breed. A saluki will be examined for certain angles in its legs and feet that underlie the running speed and athleticism of these lanky, elegant-looking desert hunters.

So elegant-looking that owner Jennifer Rimerman, who was at Westminster on Monday with her saluki Haney, has heard would-be owners gush the likes of “they would drape on my furniture so lovely.”

Indeed, they would, but Rimerman’s show dog can also snag a bird in midair.

“A saluki’s form really needs to follow its function, and its function was not to look pretty on a couch,” said Rimerman, of Cape May, New Jersey.

WHAT DOES IT TAKE TO PREPARE?

Westminster’s canine competitors are well-trained to handle being handled in the ring. But getting ready can still take hours. Or longer.

Bergamasco sheepdogs Coco and Sapphire got their baths two days before their turn in the ring Monday — that’s because their dense, flocked coats take a day or so to dry. “It’s like a wet wool sweater that’s very thick,” explained breeder Yvonne Bunevich of Quaker Hill, Connecticut. “It’s not a wash-and-go dog.”

ARE THERE ANY MIXED-BREED DOGS AT WESTMINSTER?

Yes. They can compete in agility and obedience, but only purebreds are eligible for best in show.

WHAT ABOUT THAT FOCUS ON PUREBREDS?

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals regularly stages protests outside the Westminster show to decry what the animal rights group sees as an irresponsible purebred pageant. The kennel club says the show highlights the preservation of the wide range of dog breeds.

WHAT DOES THE BEST IN SHOW WINNER GET?

Bragging rights and a trophy. There’s no cash prize.

SO WHAT’S THE POINT?

“Showcasing the dogs — letting people see a good dog,” says Vickie Venzen of Jarretsville, Maryland, who handled Coco on Monday while daughter Tia Williams squired Sapphire.

Many participants also prize the sense of community that comes with spending weekend after weekend at shows together, sharing tips, grooming space and their love of dogs.

“You develop this rapport because we are more like a family,” Robin Greenslade of Hudson, New Hampshire, said Monday as she helped look after her miniature pinscher, Adele, and a half-dozen other dogs under handler Kim Calvacca’s care.

“It’s truly a lifestyle,” Greenslade said. “And it’s a labor of love.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
purewow.com

Which Pup Will Win Westminster’s Best in Show? All Clues Point to This Breed

There are roughly 3,500 dogs competing at this year’s 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan. Only one will take home Best in Show and top dog bragging rights. Now, we don’t want to ruin the surprise, but we think we have a pretty good idea of who will win. We did some research, tacked a bunch of dog headshots to a wall, observed some of this year’s V.I.P. competitors, connected the dots with red string and drew some conclusions. So, based on the last ten years of winners and some other clues, this year’s Best in Show dog will be the Pembroke Welsh Corgi.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
City
Westminster, MD
lexnau.com

The blue kittens never seen before!

These are some of the most beautiful loving pets. 🥰. All beautiful kittens and eyes too… They are so cute never seen them in that color!. They are really blue, absolutely gorgeous kitties!. So beautiful and very adorable 🥰🥰 They are all absolutely gorgeous fur babies. They all look...
ANIMALS
dogstodays.com

5 Adorable Small Dogs

Some people choose dogs as pets. Everyone has different reasons why choose a dog as a pet. Some have dogs because they can run with them. Some keep dogs because their bodies are light, like the 5 small dogs below!. Chihuahua. The Chihuahua is a small dog breed. He is...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
dailyphew.com

Kind Man Saves 950 Dogs That Were Abandoned And Left To Die

“In Romania, people do not spay or neuter their pets and thousand of animals are abandoned and left to die a horrible death in public shelters, hit by cars of tortured and killed by monsters who think this is the only way to deal with those who cannot protect themselves.”
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Goose Comforts Freezing Stray Puppy Inside His Wings to Keep Him Warm

In heartwarming photos that went viral on social media, a caring goose is hugging an abandoned puppy on the street to keep him warm. This pair of unlikely friends met on the street when the compassionate goose saw the shivering puppy who was believed to be abandoned by his mother. Without hesitation, the goose wraps his big wings around the small puppy and keeps him warm and cozy.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Dog#Toy Dog#Herding Dog#Hungarian#Russian#Norwegian#Rhodesian
TODAY.com

Amarillo Zoo captures image of mysterious animal — what is it?

The Amarillo Zoo is known for its African lions, ring-tailed lemurs, Western diamondback rattlesnakes and wide variety of exotic birds. And now there’s another creature roaming the grounds of the Texas attraction and is quickly gaining attention. There's just one problem: The Amarillo Zoo has no idea what it...
AMARILLO, TX
dailyphew.com

This Was Audrey, A Turtle Who Spent 20 Years Living In A Bucket Before She Was Rescued

This is Audrey, a 24 years old turtle who was born like a normal red eared slider, but as she grew, her shell went totally deformed because of her owner not taking proper care of her. During 20 years, Audrey lived in a bucket full of cold water, without filter, without solar light and being only fed with egg whites. As she managed to grow, her shell turned this abnormal way in order to survive.
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Dolphins Rescue A Dog From Sinking In A Florida Canal

Dolphins are curious, intelligent animals that have actually been credited with saving people and other tortured creatures on a number of occasions. They are recognized for having fun, but they can additionally be hostile and unpredictable. There are numerous legends about dolphins guiding ships via storms or saving humans from vampires.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Former pet industry worker warns against adopting these five ‘worst’ dog breeds

Dogs truly are a man’s best friend, so it makes sense that pet owners would get defensive if they were told their furry friend is one of the worst dog breeds to own.A woman on TikTok has sparked a debate after listing the five dog breeds she would never own after working in the pet industry. The video, which received more than seven million views on the platform, caused many dog owners to defend their specific dog breed in the comments, while others agreed with her controversial opinions.The TikToker, who goes by @chilicheesechelsea online, captioned her video with a...
PETS
dailyphew.com

A Shark Desperately Approaches A Diver To Beg Him For Urgent Help

The shark is the world’s most intimidating marine species, regarded as the “King of the Ocean.”. This magnificent creature is not only stunningly beautiful, but also extremely deadly; it is the most feared predator in the ocean, even among people who do not live there. Although Hollywood has...
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Puppy Poked Her Head Out From Tires And Guy Cried At 1 Appearance Of Her Bony Body

Takis, a popular dog rescuer, has never turned an animal away. He makes it his duty to go to places where animal owners generally dump their pets. Takis Shelter is situated in a rough world. Individuals leave their pets for a variety of factors, but no matter what the reason, it is never appropriate. Dogs, especially those who have been increased as animals, are not able to survive on their own.
ANIMALS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

954K+
Followers
462K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy