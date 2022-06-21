ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, IA

Lightning Awareness Week: Camping

By Amber Alexander
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgADb_0gGmlY5C00

June 20, 2022, marks the seven years since Hiawatha resident, Rebecca McCarty was struck and killed by lightning when camping in eastern Iowa. It was the last time someone was killed by lightning in the state of Iowa, but there were actually two lightning deaths in Iowa during 2015. The other happened in Muscatine county when a man was riding his horse on May 4th.

There are tons of beautiful campsites to enjoy in Iowa, but safety should be at the top of your mind when planning. June is peak severe weather month in Iowa, but storms can happen during any month of the year.

Walnut Woods State Park in West Des Moines is just one of the state parks in the central Iowa area, but there are still limited places where you could shelter from lightning. That’s why it’s important to think ahead.

“Do a little research ahead of time, know where you’re going, know the area, know what amenities are in the campground when you get there. Take a look at your campsite when you arrive look up and when you’re backing in, just make sure the area is safe when you get there. We do our best to keep apprised of things, but still, weather and other events create some problems in-between time,” said Iowa DNR’s Chad Kelchen.

Kelchen also advises people to seek the closest shelter when storms hit, no matter if their car or boat dock is farther away. Time is of the essence during a storm, and no place is safe from lightning when you’re outdoors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Child patients to pick ‘Hawkeye Wave’ song this season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A heartwarming tradition launched at Iowa home football games five years ago is getting another feel-good layer. The University of Iowa announced Wednesday that patients at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital will get to pick the songs that accompany the Hawkeye Wave, at which fans attending games at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium wave […]
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

List of 2022 Firework Displays in Eastern Iowa

It's almost that time of the year once again! July 4th and firework displays are on the way, and patriotism will reach its peak here in Iowa in just a couple of weeks. If it's anything like what I've seen in small town over the entirety of my life, it will largely look like this:
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hiawatha, IA
State
Iowa State
County
Muscatine County, IA
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Muscatine, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
kciiradio.com

Severe Weather Action Team Responds to Tuesday Warnings

The KCII Severe Weather Action Team took the air Tuesday evening for multiple severe weather warnings issued for Washington County and southeast Iowa. At 6:44p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Washington County, southern Iowa and Keokuk Counties until 7:30p.m. Then again at 7:44p.m., the National Weather Service issued a second Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Washington, Keokuk, northwestern Henry and Jefferson counties until 8:15pm. The main threats with these storms were heavy rainfall, hail up to 3/4″ in diameter and 60mph wind gusts. There were reports of a tree down across a road in West Chester and tree damage in Keota from the storms. Four members of the KCII Severe Weather Action Team brought live coverage to the air. The one to count on for severe weather coverage first, fast and accurately is AM and FM KCII.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Woman who opened fire in Iowa Hy-Vee may not face charges

Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight-inch pipe on Saturday night. Iowa democrats hope changes to caucuses will keep 'first in the nation' status. Updated: 7 hours ago. Iowa Democrats hope the big changes they make to their caucuses will keep the state's...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of an eastern Iowa gun shop has concerns about proposed Red Flag Laws. Red Flag laws allow people to petition the courts to keep firearms out of the hands of people they believe are dangerous to themselves or others. Nineteen states, and Washington, D.C. have Red Flag Laws in place, but Iowa doesn’t. It’s been a hot topic because of the recent rash of shootings across the country.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#State Of Iowa#Iowa Dnr
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Man Gets Redemption On ‘American Ninja Warrior’

He returned to the popular competition show for the second year in a row. Last year, he fell a bit short early on... A few months ago we shared the news that 10 athletes from the Cedar Falls Ninja U would be competing in the current season of 'America Ninja Warrior.' The episode that they would be featured on aired on Monday, June 20th.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KWQC

Field of Dreams TV series taking applications for paid extras

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - A series adaptation of “Field of Dreams” is set to begin filming around Labor Day in Iowa. Produce Iowa group says there is an open call for paid extras in the Peacock series. Filming is planned to take place from September to early October,...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Sports
KCRG.com

Heat and humidity return Monday and Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Our sunny and hot holiday weekend will turn into a sunny and hot workweek. Tonight will be quiet with lows in the 60s and a clear sky, and we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine on Monday. The sun and winds from the southwest will help temperatures climb into the 90s across Eastern Iowa. Make sure to drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks while outside.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Our Town: Iowa City, a welcoming place for a diverse population

The NBA draft is this Thursday night in Brooklyn, New York and it will be a big night for the pride and joy of Cedar Rapids Keegan Murray. Uptown Marion redevelopment project hits new milestone. Updated: 5 hours ago. A years-long redevelopment of Uptown Marion hit a new milestone on...
IOWA CITY, IA
blooloop.com

Lost Island: a brand new theme park for Iowa

In 2001, Lost Island Waterpark, owned by Gary & Becky Bertch of Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing, opened. It has since evolved to be ranked among the best waterparks in the United States. Now, the 159-acre Lost Island Themepark, which features in blooloop’s list of the top 11 new themed attractions for 2022, is preparing to open on June 18.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Three displaced due to Grundy Center house fire

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Grundy Center Fire Department was at the scene of a house fire for more than nine hours Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of 4th Street. Officials said there were three people inside the home,...
GRUNDY CENTER, IA
iheart.com

No One Hurt After Cedar Rapids House Fire

(Cedar Rapids, Iowa) -- No one is hurt, but two people are displaced after a Sunday afternoon house fire. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says it received reports of the fire around 3:30 Saturday afternoon at a home at 1802 Hoover Trail SW. The homeowners were not home at the time, but two animals were rescued.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Man Competes On TV's American Ninja Warrior

(Undated) -- A Des Moines man is one of four Iowans are moving on the semi-final rounds of TV's American Ninja Warrior Competition. Jackson Twait is a 24-year-old actuary who lives in Des Moines. Twait is a native of Hudson, Iowa. He previously competed on American Ninja Warrior in season 13, and won $10,000.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy