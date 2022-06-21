ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC10

Vanden Road reopens after accident in Fairfield

ABC10
ABC10
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Police have launched an investigation after a traffic accident...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 1

Related
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Head-On Crash on Vanden Road [Fairfield, CA]

The collision happened in the area of Vanden Road between the Leisure Town Road traffic circle and Cannon Road, between Vacaville and Fairfield. Preliminary investigations said that a driver failed to stay on track and crossed a double yellow line, crashing head-on into a car carrier. Eventually, first responders arrived...
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Man swimming with friends drowns at Folsom Lake

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — California State Parks confirmed that a 47-year-old man died in Folsom Lake near the area of Rattlesnake Bar at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Folsom Sector Superintendent Richard Preston-LeMay said that the man was swimming with two women to a nearby island and when the women reached the island they noticed that […]
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 People Taken To Hospital After 4-Car Crash In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Three people have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple cars in Roseville on Wednesday morning. Roseville Fire officials say the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near Roseville Parkway and Pleasant Grove Boulevard. A total of four cars were involved. Along with the three people taken to the hospital, officials say they had to use equipment to extricate. No information has been released on the condition of the people taken to the hospital. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ksro.com

38-Year-Old Identified as Deceased Motorcyclist in West Petaluma

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified a motorcyclist killed in a solo crash in west Petaluma on Sunday night. Thirty-eight-year-old Brandon Evans of Petaluma crashed near a SMART train crossing. Investigators believe he may have hit a concrete median just before the crossing, throwing him off the motorcycle. The bike then collided with a power pole, knocking out power to the rail crossing. Evans died at the scene.
PETALUMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Circle#Police#Road Between#Leisure
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: 3 Cars Damaged In Fire At Sacramento Parking Lot

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several cars were damaged after a fire in a Sacramento parking lot Wednesday morning. The scene was along Alhambra Boulevard, near L Street. Incident info: Just before 8am a vehicle fire occurred on Alhambra Blvd near L Street. No injuries reported and it’s been undetermined exactly how the fire began. pic.twitter.com/QYIIrm2GLf — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 22, 2022 Sacramento Fire says crews responded just before 8 a.m. and found a car quickly going up in smoke. Firefighters quickly went to work and put out the flames. No injuries were reported, but firefighters say a total of three vehicles were damaged. Exactly how the fire started is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rocklin Man, 79, Killed In Crash On I-80 In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a deadly crash along Interstate 80 in the Natomas area early Tuesday afternoon. We are currently investigating a major traffic collision at this location. No ETO at this time. Consider an alternate route and please drive safe. https://t.co/neYE7Yjk5V — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) June 21, 2022 The scene of the crash is along the eastbound side of the freeway, near W. El Camino Avenue. California Highway Patrol says, around 1 p.m., at least five vehicles were involved in a crash. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but officers say one man – a 79-year-old Rocklin resident – was pronounced dead at the scene. Only the slow and fast lanes are open at this time, with the middle three lanes being blocked. No estimated time of reopening has been given yet. Drivers are being urged to use an alternate route.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Swimmer drowns in Rattlesnake Bar area of Folsom Lake, officials say

Calif. — Crews on Tuesday afternoon recovered the body of a man who drowned at Folsom Lake, California State Parks said. The department was called around 12:35 p.m. about a missing man who was last seen in the water at the Rattlesnake Bar entrance of Folsom Lake, state parks said. The man was swimming from shore to a nearby island with two women, but by the time the women reached the island, they realized the man was no longer behind them and out of sight.
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

Crews battling 22-acre vegetation fire along American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews of at least two agencies are battling a 22-acre vegetation fire along the American River Parkway that started Wednesday morning and threatened at least one structure, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The fire near Enterprise Drive and Northrop Avenue was first reported just before...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Two women arrested on suspicion of armed robbery

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested after an armed robbery in Alameda on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Alameda Police Department Wednesday afternoon. KRON On is streaming news live now At approximately 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday a loss-prevention officer working at South Shore Center contacted Alameda Police Dispatchers about an […]
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: 1 Dead In Shooting On Laurelhurst Drive In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — An 18-year-old man has died after he was shot several times in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 10 a.m., deputies responded to the 3000 block of Laurelhurst Drive to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, deputies found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but deputies say the man was later pronounced dead. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injuries Occur in North Sacramento Crash

Two-Vehicle Crash on Westbound I-80 Causes Multiple Casualties. A two-vehicle crash in North Highlands on June 19 caused major injuries to four people. The collision occurred at about 4:30 a.m. along westbound I-80 near the off-ramp for Longview Avenue. It reportedly occurred when a vehicle struck the center divider and was crashed into by another car as it rounded the curve where the accident had happened, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Neighbor exchanges gunfire with robbery suspects in Danville, police say

DANVILLE, Calif. - Police in Danville are investigating a robbery on Tuesday. Officials say there was an exchange of gunfire between the robbery suspects and a neighbor. Police responded to reports of shots fired on Hartford Road between Rutherford Drive and Camino Amigo at around 5:48 p.m. Residents were advised to avoid the area. Police said several suspects, armed with handguns, attempted to rob four residents who had just parked their vehicle on the 200 block of Hartford Rd.
DANVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Armed robbers in Danville targeted women in Bentley

DANVILLE, Calif. - In normally quiet Danville, gunshots rang out late Tuesday afternoon, startling residents on a tree-lined street. "All of sudden, I heard a couple of firecracker noises, then a couple more, and I was like this sounds bad," said Sean Fannan, who was in his pool but went outside to see what was happening.
DANVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placer County, Rocklin, Roseville, And Lincoln Fire Crews Team Up To Stop House Fire

LINCOLN (CBS13) — Fire crews from several different Northern California cities joined together to out an early Wednesday morning house fire in Lincoln. The Placer County Fire Department, Roseville Fire Department, and Rocklin Fire Department assisted Lincoln firefighters with a house fire on the 500 block of Navigator Drive. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Placer County Fire Department, Roseville Fire Department, and Rocklin Fire Department assisted Lincoln Fire Department with an early morning structure fire in the 500 block of Navigator Dr. All occupants are safe and no injuries are reported. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Xf2FzsIqWv — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 22, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LINCOLN, CA
KRON4 News

Evacuation warnings canceled in Vacaville brush fire, 110 acres burned

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuations were ordered for a brush fire that burned 110 acres in Vacaville on Wednesday afternoon. The evacuation orders were eventually downgraded to evacuation warnings and later canceled. The fire was first reported by Cal Fire at 3:33 p.m. in the 8600 block of Wintu Way. Evacuations warnings were issued for […]
VACAVILLE, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy