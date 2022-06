I'm not a fan of the dark, scary movies or anything I hear is haunted. I have heard stories of friends and family who believe their home or workplace is haunted based on things they hear, feel or see. If a family moves into a home and crazy things start happening that is one thing. But to knowingly, willingly bring haunted items into your home because you want them there, you enjoy being surrounded by 'extremely haunted' items yeah that is a big no from me!

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO