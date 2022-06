MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — State Rep. Wes Allen won the Republican nomination for Alabama Secretary of State, according to the Associated Press. Allen beat his opponent State Auditor Jim Zeigler Tuesday, June 21. Zeigler congratulated Allen on his win and told WKRG News 5 that he would like to work for his former competitor’s campaign.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO