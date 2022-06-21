ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Gas prices fall for first time in weeks

By Mariah Wiggs
 2 days ago

(WHNT) — Gas prices fell on Monday for the first time in over two months.

According to AAA, the average price of gas per gallon right now in Huntsville is $4.54.

Vet warns of pet injuries, overheating amid high temperatures

The state average has dropped five cents in one week to $4.58 – still 40 cents below the national average of $4.98.

With the summer bring prime travel time and with the Fourth of July just around the corner, AAA Spokesman Clay Ingram says it is only a matter of time before fuel prices return to normal.

“Prices will come back down at some point, it’s just a matter of when,” Ingram said. “Until then, we just need to do the best we can with using as little fuel as we can get by with to keep our demand as low as possible.”

“Then price shopping every single tankful to help create some competition in the marketplace, which will also help drive our prices downward,” Ingram concluded.

Right now, DeKalb County has the cheapest gas in the State of Alabama at $4.49, while Wilcox County has the most expensive, coming in at $4.89.

