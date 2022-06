A Reseda man suffered serious injury Thursday after a couple, who accused him of hitting their car, followed him from a shopping center parking lot and later attacked him. The incident was captured on video by a witness, and now the family of the victim is hoping the video will help police track down the two suspects. "They could have killed my dad on the spot. Two feet to the left and my dad would have hit that wall. My dad would not be here right now," the victim's daughter, Shavahn Church, told CBSLA. What started as a typical trip to the Victory...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO