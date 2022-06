The Mercado on Fifth in downtown Moline is hot, not just because of the blistering heat this month. The six-year-old nonprofit — which hosts a popular Friday market (with food, vendors and live music) from 5 to 10 p.m. at 12th Street and 5th Avenue — has seen its attendance explode in the past couple years. It’s also focused on growing its outreach to help support local small businesses.

