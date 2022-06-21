ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER: Local @SeattleWXGuy says ‘Pacific Northwest heat wave confidence increasing’

Waterland Blog
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJMGf_0gGmjEkK00

Local @SeattleWXGuy says that – after a surprisingly cool and wet June-uary – confidence in a Pacific Northwest heat wave is increasing.

Almost just in time for summer, which officially begins at 2:13 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Snyder is a Normandy Park resident who is also known as @SeattleWXGuy. He says that once the cooling trough moves out of the region, summer weather may finally begin.

A high of 82 is predicted for this coming Saturday, June 25, 2022, with the “real scorcher” predicted for Sunday, June 26 with highs in the mid to upper 80s or perhaps even the 90s.

Snyder works as an Alaska Airlines Aviation Weather guy/Flight Control, and is a longtime METAR instructor, Aviation Instructor, as well as former National Weather Service behind-the-scenes guy. In other words, he knows his weather – check out his latest video forecast, published on Monday, June 20, 2022:

Here’s the detailed forecast from the National Weather Service:

  • Monday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph.
  • Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
  • Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 9 mph.
  • Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
  • Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
  • Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
  • Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
  • Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
  • Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
  • Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
  • Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
  • Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Join Snyder’s YouTube channel to help support the Pacific Northwest Weather Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSxR0IZEq1WhTJqAnQGyk4g

