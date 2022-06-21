ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Natchitoches home invasion ends with suspect shot in the hand

By KALB Digital Team
kalb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man has been arrested following a home invasion on Sixth Street, which resulted in him getting shot in the hand...

www.kalb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

171 arrested in multi-parish crime sweep

A joint crime enforcement operation between Grant, Natchitoches, and Rapides Parishes over the last two weekends resulted in the arrest of 171 people, hundreds of charges, and the seizure of a large number of narcotics and illegal weapons.
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO DEPUTIES INVESTIGATING ILLEGAL DUMPING NEAR CYPRESS

(Cypress)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a complaint of illegal dumping on the Old River Road and asking the public for assistance in identifying a person of interest likely involved in the incident according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Monday June 20, 2022 at approximately 9:00am,...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Robert Ricks Case: Re-examining his death following his 2011 arrest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Just 13 minutes after midnight on Feb. 6, 2011, Robert Ricks, 23, of Alexandria, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being taken to the Rapides Parish DC 1 jail just about an hour before. Ricks was to be booked after an incident the night of Feb. 5, 2011, at his grandmother’s house on Applewhite Street in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Natchitoches Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Natchitoches, LA
Natchitoches, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Natchitoches Parish, LA
KTAL

NPSO seeks ID person of interest in illegal dumping

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man connected to an illegal dumping case. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 9 a.m. Monday to an illegal dumping site on the south end of the Old River Road near the town of Cypress, which is south of Natchitoches, after receiving citizen complaints.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KTBS

NPSO cites 2 for dumping trash on roadside

CYPRESS, La. -- Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies have cited two Natchitoches men for illegal dumping on the Old River Road near Cypress. Bags of trash were found Monday morning by a citizen. It took deputies and two parish inmates nearly two hours Tuesday morning to clean it up. But...
CYPRESS, LA
L'Observateur

LSP: Joint venture yields 6 lbs of meth, 2 gallons of PCP

Grant, Natchitoches, and Rapides Parishes – Over the last two weeks, the Central Louisiana Violent Crime Abatement Team (VCAT) conducted a very successful criminal enforcement detail. This collaborative unified initiative was comprised of Louisiana State Police, Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Louisiana Probation and Parole, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department, Alexandria Police Department, Natchitoches City Police Department, Lecompte Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Woodworth Police Department, Alexandria City Marshal’s Office, Pineville City Marshal’s Office and Louisiana National Guard.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

171 arrests made in multi-parish violent crime enforcement operation

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Louisiana State Police has reported that 171 arrests have been made in a violent crime enforcement operation, which was spread out across Grant, Natchitoches and Rapides Parishes. LSP said the goal of this operation was to detect, identify and apprehend individuals involved in various types of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Invasion#Violent Crime#Npd
KTBS

Man who evades Bienville Parish deputies dies in woods

RINGGOLD, La. -- An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death for a man who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit then ran into the woods, only to die about a half-hour later. Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said Deputy Clay Culpepper clocked Cedrick Loud driving 70...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Scammer is claiming to be the Alexandria Utility Department

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is warning citizens about a phone scam from someone claiming to be with the city’s utility department. The scammer will call and threaten to disconnect your utilities if you do not make an immediate payment. Alexandria’s utility department DOES NOT call...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KTAL

Man accused in Bienville murder arrested after traffic stop

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bienville Parish man is behind bars in connection with a Sunday night homicide following a traffic stop. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 11:15 p.m. to a shots fired call on Cable Street in Arcadia. Once on scene, the sheriff’s office says deputies found Roderick Davis suffering a “large gunshot wound to the chest.”
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KTAL

NC man hospitalized, charged in Natchitoches murder, kidnapping

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A North Carolina man is in custody and hospitalized, charged with murder and kidnapping in Natchitoches, after leading police on a lengthy chase through two parishes before shooting himself and crashing. According to Natchitoches police, officers were called to the 100 block of North Melrose...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPLC TV

UPDATE: Natchitoches police say murder, kidnapping suspect has died

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department was notified that Dave Bigord, the suspect charged with murder and kidnapping, was pronounced dead from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound after being transported to a hospital. NPD corrects the suspect’s name to “Bigord” instead of “Bigford” as previously released....
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTAL

Family pleads for answers in murder of Kimanesha Carter

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Natchitoches are still trying to solve the murder of a local woman found shot to death in the back seat of a car after a drive-by shooting in March. Kimanesha Carter, 28, was killed more than three months ago. Her killer is still...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Motorist charged with third DWI

A deputy with the Lincoln parish Sheriff’s Department arrested a motorist on his third DWI charge early Saturday morning on Burgessville Road. Deputy J. McHenry observed a Jeep crossed the center line of the roadway on La. Highway 33 and then made a turn on Burgessville Road without signaling. The vehicle crossed the center line two more times before stopping.
RUSTON, LA
Natchitoches Times

NPD Theft Report for June 1-8, 2022

8:30 a.m.: Caller reported identity theft. 8:09 p.m.: Caller on Rowena Street stated someone stole her purse while she was sleeping. Officers responded. Purse wasn’t stolen, only misplaced. 10:14 p.m.: Caller at Agape Love Center reported unknown subjects gained entry into his vehicle causing $300 in damage to driver’s...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Texas railcar worker struck by train near IP mill

A Texas man suffered moderate injuries in a train/pedestrian incident north of Campti. At approximately 8:46 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS and First Responders from International Paper-Red River Mill responded to reports of a train/pedestrian incident near the intersections of La. Hwy 3163 and La. Hwy 480.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital holds emergency preparedness training for an active shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An active shooter: a situation no one ever wants to experience, but one that first responders have to always be prepared for. The medical staff over at CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital went through emergency preparedness training to know what to do in the event of a mass shooting occurring in our local community resulting in multiple injuries and casualties.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

How Violent Crimes Have Affected the Citizens of Alexandria

According to safewise.com, 54% of Louisiana residents worry about violent crime happening to them, and 50% worry about gun violence. The Violent Crime Abatement Team held a press conference to discuss their efforts in stopping crime in three parishes. On March 14th 2021, an 18-year-old male shot Kenya Slaughter’s daughter....
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy