Natchitoches home invasion ends with suspect shot in the hand

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man connected to an illegal dumping case. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 9 a.m. Monday to an illegal dumping site on the south end of the Old River Road near the town of Cypress, which is south of Natchitoches, after receiving citizen complaints.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO