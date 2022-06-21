Natchitoches home invasion ends with suspect shot in the hand

Grant, Natchitoches, and Rapides Parishes – Over the last two weeks, the Central Louisiana Violent Crime Abatement Team (VCAT) conducted a very successful criminal enforcement detail. This collaborative unified initiative was comprised of Louisiana State Police, Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Louisiana Probation and Parole, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department, Alexandria Police Department, Natchitoches City Police Department, Lecompte Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Woodworth Police Department, Alexandria City Marshal’s Office, Pineville City Marshal’s Office and Louisiana National Guard.
