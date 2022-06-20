ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai sheriff seeks help with identifying deceased man in cold case

By Sam Burdette, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public help to identify a deceased man in an 11-year cold case.

According to a release from YCSO, the man was found on Aug. 30, 2011, on Forest Road 618H in the Beaver Creek area near Interstate 17 and State Route 179.

He is described as being 6 feet tall, 252 pounds and bald with a brown goatee. He also had a 9-inch scar on his left abdomen.

When he was found he was wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, an extra shirt with a logo and a hat, according to the sheriff’s department. He also had a black and red backpack with him. The man had no identification on him, and several types of medication were found near him.

Officers believe the death was due to a naturally caused heart complication.

He was last known to have taken a cab from the Flagstaff Amtrak Station on Aug. 27, 2011, at around 12:30 p.m. to the Beaver Creek area, and the cab driver said the man appeared to be familiar with the Flagstaff and Verde Valley areas, according to the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department is requesting anyone who may have information on this case to call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com .

Reach breaking news reporter Sam Burdette at sburdette@gannett.com or on Twitter @SuperSafetySam

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Yavapai sheriff seeks help with identifying deceased man in cold case

