Durango railroad voted Best Train Ride
DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The Durango and Silverton Narrow Guage Railroad was voted Best Train Ride by USA Today for the second year in a row. The list was compiled by a panel of travel experts and voted on by the public.
The website highlights the railroad's history and impressive scenery. The Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad, which passes through both New Mexico and Colorado, came in second place.
