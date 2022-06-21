Eugene drug busts end with 2 arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Law enforcement teams in Eugene joined forces Wednesday and Thursday to conduct two separate drug busts.

Police said they served a search warrant at 520 Ruskin Drive in Eugene on Wednesday and seized 270 grams of heroin, 81 grams of methamphetamine, about 1,900 pills of counterfeit OxyContin pills that they suspect contain fentanyl and two handguns.

The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit was assisted by SWAT, Special Investigations Unit, and the Drone Team.

The primary suspect connected to the Ruskin Drive warrant is Raymond Martin Kennedy, 37. Police performed a traffic stop on him after he left the home and took him into custody.

Kenedy was lodged at the Lane County Jail on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possession of a controlled substance – heroin, one count of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a schedule 1 drug for the OxyContin pills. All three drug-related charges are considered commercial delivery offenses.

The following day, Eugene law enforcement made another arrest while serving a search warrant.

Police arrested Michael Patrick Dillon, 49, after they saw him leave 407 Panda Loop in Eugene.

Officers searched the residence and found more than 340 grams of heroin, 44 grams of methamphetamine, 85 counterfeit OxyContin pills, and 26 ounces of butane hash oil.

Dillon was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges of first-degree child neglect, possession of a controlled substance — heroin, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance for a schedule one drug for the OxyContin pills. These drug charges were also considered commercial delivery offenses.

