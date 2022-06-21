ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Appointments available Tuesday for kids COVID-19 vaccines

By Kristina D'Amours
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SC5oC_0gGmiStT00

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Children aged 6 months to 4 years old are now eligible to receive the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID vaccinations start for youngest US kids

Here in the state appointments will be available for booking beginning Tuesday, and there will be over 400 locations in the coming weeks.

The Pfizer vaccine consists of three pediatric doses and the Moderna vaccine consists of two.
Western Massachusetts residents are hopeful parents will take this time to vaccinate their young ones.

Cindy Pleau of West Springfield said, “It’s a vaccine. Children have been vaccinated since they were born. It’s not any different than that and it’s going to protect them.”

Both vaccines are free, and you do not need insurance or an I.D. to be vaccinated.

Parents who prefer to have their child vaccinated by their primary care provider should call their doctor’s office directly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
West Springfield, MA
Society
City
West Springfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
West Springfield, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
West Springfield, MA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWLP

Extensions, Non-Responses Cloud First Police Recertification Wave

[Coverage Developing] It remains a bumpy road, but the state's new policing oversight commission now has the information it needs to evaluate more than 70 percent of law enforcement officers to be recertified in the first wave under a 2020 law designed to bolster the state's oversight of police officers.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Auto-seal pitched to solve criminal records backlog

Legal and social justice advocates joined legislative sponsors outside the State House on Tuesday to push the Judiciary Committee to advance legislation that would automatically seal criminal and juvenile records for everyone who is eligible, removing potential roadblocks to housing, job and other opportunities.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy