The Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics are both 3-7 in their last 10 games, but the Mariners are seven games up on the A’s in the NL West division. Neither of these teams have looked good to start this season, but we have a solid pitching matchup between Mariners rookie George Kirby (1-2, 3.56 ERA) and A’s righty Paul Blackburn (6-2, 2.26 ERA).

