Smoky fire chars 2.2 acres

CENTRAL COAST—Summer came out swinging on its first day Tuesday, dishing out a high in Watsonville of 99 degrees and a whopping 104 in Corralitos. “We had a high-pressure system over our area and much of the state, bringing very high temperatures,” said National Weather Service of Monterey meteorologist Drew Peterson. “Typically this time of year, especially in the Monterey Bay, the marine layer keeps those highs away. But the lack of fog pushed us toward those higher temperatures. We’re expecting the fog layer to bank up Thursday and skirt along the coast but not as far inland. That will significantly lower temperatures along the coast.”
KING CITY, Calif. — The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement due to strong thunderstorms moving through the Central Coast. At 5:41 p.m., doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 18 Miles northeast of Greenfield, according to the NWS. The storm was moving north at 20 mph. Locally strong winds could occur due to downbursts and there is the potential for small hail. Frequent lightning continues and some thunderstorms may have downpours.
MORGAN HILL (KPIX) -- A brush fire in Morgan Hill that authorities believe was sparked by a resident using a generator burned several homes Tuesday.The fire burned near the Morgan Hill-San Jose border, near Dougherty Avenue and Live Oak around 9 p.m. According to one of the homeowners, power in the area had been out since 4:30 p.m. and a neighbor was using a generator on his property. The homeowner said the generator caught the grass on fire at the neighbor's home, which then spread to his property. The fire destroyed three mobile homes and a number of outbuildings. The...
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews have been working since Tuesday afternoon to contain a large brush fire that broke out around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near the southern border of Edgeview Park near Canada Road. The blaze, dubbed the “Edgewood Fire,” grew to as big as 25 acres but is currently at 20 acres […]
MARINA, Calif. — A Fort Ord barrack caught fire on Wednesday and filled the area with smoke. According to firefighters at the scene of the fire, the building was abandoned and empty when they arrived. Due to the dilapidated nature of the building, firefighters let the structure burn to the ground while making sure the fire didn't spread to vegetation.
Who hasn't seen the ongoing work/workaround on one of Santa Cruz's most popular walkways? Good news on this one — and we've put together a reader's guide/map to the public works projects coming soon to neighborhoods in Santa Cruz. What's your question? Ask Lookout at news@lookoutlocal.com, and put Ask LO in the subject line.
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Approximately 10,000 PG&E customers were without power due to an outage in Morgan Hill on Tuesday night. Most service has been restored, the Morgan Hill Police Department said on Wednesday evening. KRON ON is streaming news live now The Morgan Hill Police Department said the outages were due to a […]
The City of Morgan Hill will not reduce Monterey Road to two vehicle lanes through the downtown before the Nov. 8 election, when voters will get the chance to determine if they should decide on any future effort to revisit the concept. In May, the city installed new traffic signal...
Sara Rubin here, concerned about a swimmer who was bitten by a shark this morning at Lovers Point and is being treated at Natividad Medical Center in Salinas. It’s a dark disruption on an otherwise beautiful summer day, the kind of day when the ocean beckons. Pacific Grove Police...
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The hot weather is sending many people out to the beach, trying to stay cool. With today marking the first day of summer, it's good for businesses along the Santa Cruz Wharf. Umbrellas were planted, and chairs set. Families were hauling their beach gear. Some of them even getting in a kayak. All
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. … A couple of weeks ago, I reported...
With nearly 105 million pounds of garlic consisting of more than one billion bulbs, the 2022 season for Santa Clara County garlic producer Christopher Ranch is the strongest it has been in recent years. Ken Christopher, executive vice president of the Gilroy-based company, said ideal weather conditions, such as a...
SALINAS, Calif. — An overturned tractor-trailer has created a traffic jam on northbound Highway 101 in Salinas, Tuesday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer overturned in the slow lane and scattered cardboard boxes and pallets on the road. CHP noted that it'll take until 12:30 p.m....
SUNNYVALE (KRON) – A cement truck on its side in Sunnyvale caused a backup on US-101 Northbound Tuesday morning, but all lanes are open as of 8:57 a.m. The truck blocked all lanes as of 5:05 a.m. near the Mathilda Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver was extricated from the vehicle […]
As California endures water restrictions due to widespread drought, a proposed $2.5-billion reservoir expansion project in Santa Clara County promises to increase the amount of freshwater for more than a million people. But a group of environmentalists and landowners claim in a lawsuit filed earlier this month that the local...
APTOS—The California Highway Patrol office in Aptos has welcomed four new officers who recently graduated from the CHP Academy in West Sacramento. “We’re excited to be adding to our local staffing numbers and look forward to watching each of these officers provide the highest level of safety, service, and security,” said Capt. Aron Ching.
