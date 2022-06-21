Smoky fire chars 2.2 acres

CENTRAL COAST—Summer came out swinging on its first day Tuesday, dishing out a high in Watsonville of 99 degrees and a whopping 104 in Corralitos. “We had a high-pressure system over our area and much of the state, bringing very high temperatures,” said National Weather Service of Monterey meteorologist Drew Peterson. “Typically this time of year, especially in the Monterey Bay, the marine layer keeps those highs away. But the lack of fog pushed us toward those higher temperatures. We’re expecting the fog layer to bank up Thursday and skirt along the coast but not as far inland. That will significantly lower temperatures along the coast.”

MONTEREY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO