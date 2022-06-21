ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Suspects on the loose after Chesterfield armed robbery

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County police are looking for two male suspects connected two a robbery that occurred at the Twisted Vapor Lounge and Billiards shop.

Police said the two male suspects entered the store at 4601 Chester Square Road around 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, where they displayed a firearm and demanded money from an employee. After receiving the money, police said the suspects ran away from the store. Nobody was hurt during the incident.

Twisted Vapor Lounge and Billiards robbery suspects (Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police)

The first suspect is described by police as a black male wearing a black hoodie, ripped jeans and black shoes. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a red hoodie, black pants and red and white sneakers.

Inmate turns himself in after escaping federal prison in Hopewell, 3 inmates still on the run

Police said an investigation into the incident will continue. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

WRIC - ABC 8News

