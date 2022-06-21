ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, NC

College students earn academic honors

By From staff reports
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlkNs_0gGmhVZr00

Colleges, universities and honor societies have announced the following degrees, diplomas and academic awards for students from Wilson County and surrounding areas.

To have a graduation, honor society induction or president’s list or dean’s list announcement published in The Wilson Times, provide a link to the information on the institution’s website or ask officials to email the information to editor@wilsontimes.com. Academic honors must be verified through issuing institutions and cannot be self-reported.

GRADUATIONS

• Lee Walker Gliarmis of Wilson graduated from Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on May 22. Gliarmis received a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and anthropology.

• John Ausley of Wilson graduated from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, on May 6, earning a Master of Science degree in educational leadership.

• Kaylei Brown, a marine science major from Bailey, graduated May 7 from Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.

• Gowtham Surendr Baratam of Wilson graduated in December from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, earning a Master of Science in analytics.

MEMBERSHIPS

• Michaela Karriker of Wilson was recently initiated into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee. About 25,000 students, faculty members, professional staff members and alumni are inducted each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

• Caroline Anderson of Wilson, attending the University of North Carolina at Wilmington; Larissa Forbes of Wilson, attending North Carolina A&T State University; and Samson Strickland of Wilson, attending East Carolina University in Greenville, were inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society in April.

• Katie Farrell of Bailey was initiated into the Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership honor society at East Carolina University in April. ODK welcomed 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities. Initiates must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

HONORS LISTS

• Matthew Wells of Wilson was named to the dean’s list for the spring and fall semesters at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Wells is a Wilson Christian Academy graduate. The dean’s list recognizes students who complete 12-14 credit hours and earn a term GPA of 3.5 or better and students who complete 15 hours or more and earn a term GPA of 3.2 or better. To qualify by either metric, students must have no grade below a B.

• Alexandra Morrison, a marketing major from Wilson, was named to the dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, for the spring semester. The dean’s list honors students with GPAs between 3.5 and 3.99.

• British Fate and Jennifer Crain, both of Wilson, were named to the winter 2022 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list.

• Heather Perry of Bailey was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois, for the spring and fall semesters. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a full-time student must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

• Regan Sierra Sellers of Middlesex was named to the dean’s list at Mars Hill University in Mars Hill for the spring semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and carry no grade below a C.

• Jose-Luis Paredes-Larios of Wilson has earned the fall semester dean’s award with distinction at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York. A Fike High School graduate, Paredes-Larios is majoring in biology. Students who receive a term GPA of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses semester earn the dean’s award with distinction.

• Danielle Morley of Wilson was named to the dean’s list at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, for the fall semester. Morley is in the applied liberal arts program. Full-time, degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for the dean’s list with a term GPA greater than or equal to 3.4.

• Taryn Hall of Elm City was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. Cadets registered for 12 or more semester hours with a GPA of 3.2 or higher receive dean’s list recognition.

• Patrick McElligott of Wilson made the dean’s list for the fall semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. The dean’s list designation is awarded to undergraduates who earn a semester GPA of 3.0 or higher.

• Hannah Williams of Sims was named to the fall semester president’s list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who earn a GPA of 4.0.

• Kiaira Rhodes and Caitlin Hill, both of Wilson, were named to the fall semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.7 and above receive the honor.

Comments / 0

Related
jocoreport.com

WCC Nursing Instructor Selected For National Program

GOLDSBORO – Adam Combs, simulation coordinator and clinical nursing instructor for Wayne Community College, has been selected for a national nursing leadership program. Combs was chosen for the National League for Nursing’s year-long Leadership Development Program for Simulation Educators. It is one of two tracks in the NLN Leadership Institute, an initiative of the NLN Center for Transformational Leadership.
GOLDSBORO, NC
neusenews.com

Father of three is motivated to complete his degree

Altwond Andrews of Kinston dropped out of high school before walking across the stage to earn his diploma, but years later he wanted to make good on a promise he made to his parents to return to school. And he did. Andrews headed to Lenoir Community College where he said,...
KINSTON, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Employees retire from southern Wayne schools

More than 20 Wayne County Public Schools employees recently announced their retirement from seven southern Wayne County schools. Those employees were recognized during a retirement ceremony held at Lane Tree Conference Center. District leaders took time to thank the retirees for their contributions to public education. “Each of our employees...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Wilson County, NC
Education
County
Wilson County, NC
State
South Carolina State
Scarlet Nation

NC State makes recent history with offer to Latrell Allmond

However, that was just building blocks for what happened this past weekend with his new high school Richmond (Va.) John Marshall High. He played in front of college coaches and exploded for 19 points, 21 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in a 75-50 win over Washington (D.C.) Theodore Roosevelt on Sunday at Washington (D.C.) Sidwell Friends.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Lenoir County health care worker honored

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A health care worker from UNC Lenoir Health Care was given a special award for her dedication to making an impact on the health of those in her community. Each month a healthcare hero is awarded and recognized on local and national levels through USA Today...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Clay Aiken’s NC home on market for less than 7 figures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken’s Raleigh home is now for sale, according to realtor.com. He bought the 4,277-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath home for $655,000 four years and is selling it for $980,000. You can check out photos of the home for sale here. Aiken, a Raleigh native, has released seven albums since […]
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wofford College#Olivet College#Bob Jones University
texasmetronews.com

North Carolina has dedicated a historical marker to the first Black woman licensed to practice law in the state￼

Ruth Whitehead Whaley was born in 1901, growing up in Goldsboro, North Carolina, and attending a school where her parents were teachers. From high school, she went on to pursue her education at Livingstone College, marrying her husband Herman Whaley in 1920. It was Herman who would convince her to pursue a law degree, Whaley becoming the first Black woman to study law at Fordham University in New York and the first Black woman to earn a law degree from the school. She passed the bar exam in 1925, becoming one of the first women to practice law in New York.
GOLDSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

Raleigh Is Home To North Carolina’s Best Date Night Restaurant

Do you have a go-to restaurant for date night? Or perhaps you like to try a new place each time? It can be hard to know where to go. The perpetual “I don’t know what do you want to do” followed by “no not that”. One of my favorite things is to write down the places we want to try, put them in a jar, and draw one out when trying to make plans. Keeps it interesting and lets you try all the places you’ve been wanting to. But what is the best date night restaurant in North Carolina?
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Mount Olive Tribune

139 jobs coming to Duplin County

RALEIGH - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced last Wednesday that cabinet manufacturer Design Mode Cabinetry will create 139 new jobs in Duplin County. DMC will invest more than $13 million to establish a manufacturing facility in Warsaw. It will design, manufacture and distribute entry-level and mid-level frameless cabinets for single-family kitchens and multi-family developments.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
nsjonline.com

Harris Teeter says it will remove American-themed coozies

RALEIGH — A tweet from former state Rep. Christy Clark (D-Mecklenburg) has led Harris Teeter to pull several American-themed coozies from its stores. Clark wrote Monday, “I am disappointed these coozies are being sold in an NC store. 110 Americans die every day from gun violence and most recently children, educators, health care providers, and family members were killed in mass shootings. Please remove them.”
FOOD & DRINKS
WITN

Concert coming to Greenville Town Common Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fourth Concert on the Common of this season is scheduled for Thursday night at the Greenville Town Common. Inner Banks Media President Henry Hinton says Trial by Fire, a Journey tribute band, will headline the concert. Inner Banks Media’s radio stations are presenting the concert series.
GREENVILLE, NC
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
6K+
Followers
820
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy