College students earn academic honors

Colleges, universities and honor societies have announced the following degrees, diplomas and academic awards for students from Wilson County and surrounding areas.

To have a graduation, honor society induction or president’s list or dean’s list announcement published in The Wilson Times, provide a link to the information on the institution’s website or ask officials to email the information to editor@wilsontimes.com. Academic honors must be verified through issuing institutions and cannot be self-reported.

GRADUATIONS

• Lee Walker Gliarmis of Wilson graduated from Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on May 22. Gliarmis received a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and anthropology.

• John Ausley of Wilson graduated from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, on May 6, earning a Master of Science degree in educational leadership.

• Kaylei Brown, a marine science major from Bailey, graduated May 7 from Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.

• Gowtham Surendr Baratam of Wilson graduated in December from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, earning a Master of Science in analytics.

MEMBERSHIPS

• Michaela Karriker of Wilson was recently initiated into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee. About 25,000 students, faculty members, professional staff members and alumni are inducted each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

• Caroline Anderson of Wilson, attending the University of North Carolina at Wilmington; Larissa Forbes of Wilson, attending North Carolina A&T State University; and Samson Strickland of Wilson, attending East Carolina University in Greenville, were inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society in April.

• Katie Farrell of Bailey was initiated into the Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership honor society at East Carolina University in April. ODK welcomed 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities. Initiates must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

HONORS LISTS

• Matthew Wells of Wilson was named to the dean’s list for the spring and fall semesters at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Wells is a Wilson Christian Academy graduate. The dean’s list recognizes students who complete 12-14 credit hours and earn a term GPA of 3.5 or better and students who complete 15 hours or more and earn a term GPA of 3.2 or better. To qualify by either metric, students must have no grade below a B.

• Alexandra Morrison, a marketing major from Wilson, was named to the dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, for the spring semester. The dean’s list honors students with GPAs between 3.5 and 3.99.

• British Fate and Jennifer Crain, both of Wilson, were named to the winter 2022 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list.

• Heather Perry of Bailey was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois, for the spring and fall semesters. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a full-time student must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

• Regan Sierra Sellers of Middlesex was named to the dean’s list at Mars Hill University in Mars Hill for the spring semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and carry no grade below a C.

• Jose-Luis Paredes-Larios of Wilson has earned the fall semester dean’s award with distinction at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York. A Fike High School graduate, Paredes-Larios is majoring in biology. Students who receive a term GPA of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses semester earn the dean’s award with distinction.

• Danielle Morley of Wilson was named to the dean’s list at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, for the fall semester. Morley is in the applied liberal arts program. Full-time, degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for the dean’s list with a term GPA greater than or equal to 3.4.

• Taryn Hall of Elm City was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. Cadets registered for 12 or more semester hours with a GPA of 3.2 or higher receive dean’s list recognition.

• Patrick McElligott of Wilson made the dean’s list for the fall semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. The dean’s list designation is awarded to undergraduates who earn a semester GPA of 3.0 or higher.

• Hannah Williams of Sims was named to the fall semester president’s list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who earn a GPA of 4.0.

• Kiaira Rhodes and Caitlin Hill, both of Wilson, were named to the fall semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.7 and above receive the honor.