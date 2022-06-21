Two people found dead in Okanogan County

OKANOGAN, Wash. — Two people are dead and one was sent to the hospital from a shooting in Okanogan County on Monday afternoon.

Okanogan Sheriff Tony Hawley says investigators are en route to the remote location on Cape Labelle Road. The location is safe and secure, the sheriff says.

It is unknown as what led up to the shooting.

The injured individual is expected to be transferred to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

