ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Perfect Mound: Local company brings new technology to America’s pastime

By Daniel Esteve
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DF9gl_0gGmgrGa00

FENTON — The game of baseball always starts from the mound.

One St. Louis has built their own rendition of that starting point, throwing quite the changeup in the process.

“We’re really kind of one of a kind.”

Easy for Alex Wilson to say, he serves as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for the Fenton-based company, The Perfect Mound.

For over a decade, the company has developed turf mounds featuring a patented hook-and-loop system, offering grass-like feel for customers across 7 different countries.

A tough pill to swallow for many baseball “purists” that love a classic dirt mound.

“The turf industry, and what consumers here in North America have told those purists is that we want a safe environment for our kids to play on,” Wilson began. “So we’ve got mounds all over and we are really proud of it.”

The groups inventory ranges from youth mounds, bullpen setups and full-sized adult mounds, comprised of six individual pieces that fit together to form the 18-foot product. The design offers ease and accessibility to countless programs, parks and other groups looking for a portable, safe playing surface. It’s a design The Perfect Mound CEO Craig Dohm says is unmatched.

“We didn’t invent the mound,” Dohm explained with a smile. “We just perfected it.”

Bold statement…

But one that carries plenty of weight when looking at the programs and clubs The Perfect Mound has served.

“Everybody from the Yankees, the Red Sox, The Giants,” Wilson said. “All the way down to collegiate, we dominate the SEC.”

And that only scratches the surface.

Closer to home, Saint Louis University is a proud user of the local mound producer, a decision SLU Head Baseball Coach Darin Hendrickson has been quite happy with.

“The mound withstands wear and tear great,” Coach Hendrickson said via text message. “It’s low maintenance and doesn’t spread dirt all over the field. It’s great for multiple game weekends.”

Also in use at dozens of St. Louis area high schools, the products serviceability is consistent.

But the group is taking the mound a step further.

Partnering with force plate technology companies, The Perfect Mound is adding real-time analytics underneath the group’s turf mound, allowing pitchers and coaches to see realtime feedback from each and every throw.

“If you watch baseball these days, they are really getting into stats and the [tracking] of the ball,” Dohm said. “Right now we are just doing [this research] in lab… But where I see it going is outside…. during a game. You’ll get to see it. The fans will get to see it.”

Their journey began with quite the changeup, but now all kinds of different pitches are being thrown off The Perfect Mound.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
feastmagazine.com

Ted Drewes Frozen Custard co-owner Travis Dillon shares his three favorite summer activities in St. Louis

Did you know that before Ted Drewes Sr. was a frozen custard connoisseur, he was famous around town for being a champion tennis player on the Forest Park tennis courts?. Drewes Sr. took his family to Florida every winter to practice his tennis skills. After randomly being asked to sell frozen custard for a traveling circus by a friend in Florida, he put his own spin on a recipe and got to work. The business stuck, and Ted Drewes Frozen Custard was born: Drewes Sr. opened up a St. Petersburg, Florida, location in 1929, and then returned to St. Louis to open several Ted Drewes locations between 1930 and 1941.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Where St. Louis Jews go to find their favorite Challah

Challah is a perfect symbol of the Jewish faith. It’s the centerpiece of the Shabbat table and has become interwoven into all fabrics of Jewish society in one way or another. Challah is made in various sizes and shapes, all of which have a meaning. Braided ones, which may...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fenton, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Fenton, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Fenton, MO
Sports
FOX 2

Jackie Joyner-Kersee celebrates World Olympic Day at Wash U

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis will celebrate World Olympic Day one day early on Wednesday. Six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is part of the celebration. JJK, a three-time gold medalist, will lead hundreds of area students around the track at Washington University’s Francis Field. It was the site of the 1904 Olympics. It’s the oldest Olympic […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Technology Companies#United States#Yankees#The Red Sox
FOX2now.com

Bands, Bars, and BBQ – get ready for Creek Fest Battle of the Bands

ST. LOUIS – For two days, head to the perfect outdoor festival called Creek Fest Battle of the Bands happening this Saturday and Sunday at Silver Creek Saloon in Belleville. What makes it so great? Let’s start with 15 bands you can enjoy, then get some of the area’s best BBQ, and wash it all down with any number of drinks you can get at the 5 bars that will be there! Today, we got a little taste of what’s to come from Platinum Rock Legends Band, and if you do go this weekend, see how you can help the area’s musical programs by donating funds or instruments!
BELLEVILLE, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Opinion: Banning Scooters is Not a Safety Strategy — It’s Broken Windows Policing

Earlier this month in St. Louis, a shooter in an unidentified vehicle opened fire on a downtown crowd, injuring a 13- and a 14-year-old girl before fleeing the scene. City leaders condemned the violence, and immediately instituted a neighborhood-wide ban on an entire mode of transportation that residents believed was at least partially responsible for attracting such senseless violence to their community and facilitating the perpetrator’s quick getaway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

North St. Louis basketball court mural nearly finished

ST. LOUIS – The finishing touches are being made on a second mural that will be part of a new basketball court in north St. Louis. One painter’s work is going to be free for all to see in an encore of her first display. Jaime the Artist is working daily at the future Black […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy