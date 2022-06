Like most people who become homeless, Natalie and Dustin Raschke never thought it could happen to their family of six. After losing their bartending jobs at the start of the pandemic, the couple and their four kids packed into an RV to return to San Diego where they had previously lived for years. They planned to temporarily stay at a Mission Bay campground until they got through the pandemic and secured new jobs.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO