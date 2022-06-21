ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Pennsylvania man convicted in kidnap, slaying after bones found in yard

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nkk2t_0gGmgbOC00

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man has been convicted in the kidnap and slaying almost a decade ago of a co-worker whose bones were found buried in his eastern Pennsylvania yard.

A Monroe County judge on Friday convicted Michael Horvath, 55, of criminal homicide, kidnapping, evidence-tampering and abuse of a corpse in the 2013 killing of Holly Grim. The judge acquitted him of a charge of obstruction in the nonjury trial.

Grim, 41, was last seen in Lehigh County's Lower Macungie Township in November 2013. She and Horvath had worked together at a company that makes church organs, authorities said.

Police said bone fragments unearthed at Horvath's Ross Township property were consistent with a gunshot wound to the chest, and say Horvath owned DVDs dealing with murder, sexually deviant behavior and "hunting humans."

Defense attorney Janet Jackson argued that the case was circumstantial and suggested another suspect. Jackson conceded that the defendant could be described as a "weirdo" or "oddball," but said he had never behaved inappropriately and wasn't prone to anger, let alone violence.

"This is what we were hoping for," Zachary Grim, Holly's son, said outside the courtroom after the verdict was read, The (Allentown) Morning Call reported. "This was a long time coming."

"We are just so happy that they found him guilty so he can rot in jail the rest of his life, and that's what he deserves," said Nancy Godowski, who was with Grim the night before she went missing.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 8. Prosecutor Michael Mancuso said he will seek consecutive sentences for the murder and kidnapping convictions and also hopes to find out where the rest of the victim's remains are.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Philly

Third-Degree Murder Charge Dropped Against Jayana Webb, Accused Of Killing 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers, Man In Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A third-degree murder charge has been dropped against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help. A judge dropped the charge at Webb’s preliminary hearing Wednesday. Webb’s defense attorney says the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice. But Webb is still charged with manslaughter, homicide by vehicle and DUI. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has already refiled third-degree murder charges against Webb. A hearing will have to be held to determine if that charge will be reinstated. The state laid out its...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Two arrests made in shooting homicide in Lackawanna County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Breaking News in the newsroom Wednesday night as two arrests have been made in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Lackawanna County over the weekend. The early Saturday morning shooting left 17-year-old Joseph Roberson dead on the side of Bowens Road in Spring Brook Township and Wednesday night, police have […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three charged in Scranton homicide investigation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three individuals were arrested in regards to the fatal stabbing that took place Wednesday afternoon. Amir Williams, 16, Scranton. Charged with Aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person. Nahsyeis Williams, 16, Scranton. Charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Allentown, PA
City
Macungie, PA
Monroe County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, PA
City
Stroudsburg, PA
WBRE

Justice for Gabe: Family speaks out on sentencing day

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday after police say he killed a 7-year-old boy in a hit and run. 7-year-old Gabriel Bierly was killed by a hit-and-run driver in March of 2021 while riding his bike. Police charged Robert Ball in February for the crime. He […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Search efforts continue for missing Stroudsburg woman

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are continuing to investigate a missing woman in Monroe County. Police are continuing to search for missing 45-year-old Dana Smithers, who was last seen leaving a friend’s house on the night of May 28 and reported as missing on June 4. Smithers is described as […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Coroner, police investigate death at Danville State Hospital

Danville, Pa. -- The Montour County Coroner's Office and State Police at Milton are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive on Saturday at Danville State Hospital. Tajuan Crum, 26, was found dead in his room at 10:35 a.m. June 18, according to Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn. Crum, of the Shamokin area, was last seen alive between 8 and 9 p.m. June 17. An autopsy was performed on June 20 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Results are pending further testing and investigation, according to Lynn.
DANVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
MyChesCo

Lancaster County Fugitive Arrested in Coatesville

COATESVILLE, PA — The City of Coatesville Police Department arrested a man with an arrest warrant on Saturday. Authorities state that on June 18, 2022, at approximately 8:00 AM, police apprehended 47-year-old Tige Thompson in the 500 block of Lumber Street after it was found he had an active warrant out of Lancaster County. Thompson was taken into custody without incident and held for Lancaster County.
COATESVILLE, PA
WBRE

Multi-county chase leads to foot pursuit, one in jail

BULTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police a high-speed chase that began in Luzerne County lasted more than 25 miles. State police say they stopped 34-year-old Sean Taylor on the South Hunter Highway on Monday around 4:00 in the morning. While troopers conducted the traffic stop they say Taylor was suspected […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP: Attempt to drive car off tow truck leads to drug arrest

ASHLAND BROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a woman with drug possession after they say she attempted to drive her car off a tow truck while it was being repossessed. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on June 15 troopers responded to the 1200 block of Brock Street in Ashland, Schuylkill County around 12:00 […]
ASHLAND, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Violent Crime
WFMZ-TV Online

New Ringgold man dies in Schuylkill County motorcycle crash

EAST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – The person who died after crashing into a fallen tree while riding a motorcycle in Schuylkill County was a 66-year-old New Ringgold man. Leo Charles Belsak died in the crash Saturday. State police say they responded to a reported crash at Chestnut Road/Route 443...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fatal Lackawanna County shooting ruled homicide

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  The Lackawanna County Coroner has released more information regarding the 17-year-old who was fatally shot on Saturday. The coroner said the victim, 17-year-old Joseph Roberson, of Thornhurst, died of a gunshot wound to the head. The coroner has ruled the incident a homicide. The incident happened in the […]
WBRE

Police search for suspect in stolen car investigation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for information about a reported stolen vehicle that occurred Sunday. According to the Scranton Police Department, a 2003 maroon Honda Accord was taken from the 1400 block of Washburn Street. The images below are of the suspect police say may be involved in the stolen car investigation. […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Rescuers search for missing swimmer in Delaware River

MINISINK HILLS, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— National Park Service rangers and seven other fire departments/search teams are searching the Delaware River for a missing 23-year-old man in Monroe County. National Park Service officials said Christopher Schofield from Stroudsburg was attempting to swim cross the Delaware River near Prices Landing with two other people when he began […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Teenage girls killed in East Earl Township, Lancaster County, crash

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two teenagers were killed in a crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County, over the weekend. The Lancaster County coroner said the teenage girls died in a crash around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the area of Route 897 and Gault Road.
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
58K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy