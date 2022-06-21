First Lady Justice announces grand prize winning recipe in West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – First Lady Cathy Justice announced the winner of her West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest during today’s celebration of the state’s 159th birthday at the Culture Center.

Kim Wymer of Scott Depot was named the grand prize winner and her recipe – “Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake” – is now the official birthday cake of West Virginia. It will be served annually on June 20 to commemorate the anniversary of West Virginia’s statehood.

In addition to her recipe becoming the state’s official birthday cake, Wymer also won a $500 Visa gift card, a custom cake platter, and was awarded a certificate as the contest’s grand prize winner.

The Blackberry Skillet Cake was selected as the best of the best among seven outstanding cake recipes that were selected as finalists in the contest. All finalist cake recipes were taste-tested by the First Lady, Gov. Jim Justice, Executive Assistant to the First Lady Vicki Shannon, Special Assistant to the First Lady Katie Morris, and other staff members.

Those who submitted cake recipes that were selected as finalists have each won a $100 Visa gift card and have been awarded a participation certificate.

All of the finalist cake recipes will soon be made available on the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest webpage.