Gardiner, MT

Yellowstone Park aims for quick reopening after floods

By The Associated Press
cbs19news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGARDINER, Mont. (AP) -- Federal officials say most of Yellowstone National Park should reopen within the next two weeks. Record floods pounded the region last...

www.cbs19news.com

Fox News

Yellowstone peak renamed: Old name 'offensive,' park service says

The National Park Service announced last week that Yellowstone National Park's Mount Doane would be renamed First Peoples Mountain. The agency said Thursday the change was taken to remove an "offensive name" from America's first national park. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously, 15-0, affirming the decision. The...
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone River Flooding Sweeps Away Entire Bridge at Yellowstone National Park

While the flooding continues in Yellowstone National Park, more videos are surfacing that demonstrate the sheer force and damage of the water. Among the recent videos gaining traction online is one from bystander Ryan Schrope. The witness captured a bridge collapse with the power of the raging river below. Following the incident, he posted an incredible and terrifying video on his Instagram, which quickly caught a lot of attention.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Montana governor finally returns to state after backlash over ‘personal trip’ during Yellowstone flooding

Montana governor Greg Gianforte has returned to the state following backlash over going on a “personal trip” while the region faced historic flooding this past week.Earlier this week, Montana homes slipped into the Yellowstone River, hundreds of people were evacuated and entire cities were forced to ration water supplies after treatment plants became swamped from the flooding that swept through the state and neighbouring Wyoming.Local reporters began wondering where the governor was after noticing that the state’s lieutenant governor Kristen Juras signed a declaration of disaster on Tuesday in lieu of Mr Gianforte in response to the damage caused...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

Where IS Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte? Outrage as leader took vacation with his wife as flood warnings came in and STILL hasn't returned as state reels from historic floods

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte is out of the country on a personal trip, as historic flooding continues to ravage the state, and Yellowstone National Park faces 'indefinite' closure. Exactly where Gianforte is as towns in his state are destroyed by flooding is unknown - beyond confirming that he was abroad...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Yellowstone flooding – live: Tourists warned National Park closed for months as video shows perilous escape

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated from Yellowstone National Park, as dangerous flood waters have knocked out bridges and roads, as well as causing mud slides.Heavy rains and snow melt caused the Yellowstone River to jump its banks, prompting widespread destruction and toppling riverside properties.All five entrances to the park, which gets hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, have been closed to visitors for the first time in 34 years. Officials say the landscape has ben changed “literally”.All visitors aside from a single group of backpackers have left the park, according to officials. Emergency crews are prepared to potentially rescue the group.The north entrance of the park is expected to be closed all summer as officials seek to repair damaged infrastructure. Read More Video shows large home slipping into river and floating away amid historic Yellowstone floodingYellowstone officials assess damage after historic floodsYellowstone: One group of backpackers remain after record deluge sparks scramble to evacuate 10,000
ENVIRONMENT
Salon

“Nobody will say where he is”: Montana Gov. Gianforte slammed for disappearing amid historic floods

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On June 14 and 15, flooding was so severe in Yellowstone National Park — which is mostly in northwestern Wyoming but extends into parts of Montana and Idaho — that miles of roads were wiped out. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, who declared a statewide disaster, is drawing a great deal of criticism for being out of the country during the flooding.
MONTANA STATE
WKMI

Yellowstone National Park Is Closed But For How Long?

For many folks, Yellowstone National Park is a bucket list destination, a place that people dream of coming to and making lifelong memories. For decades now, families have come to the Park to spend part of their summer enjoying some of the most amazing sites and stunning views on earth. The Park, which is celebrating its 150th Anniversary, was predicted by many to have a record year for attendance. However, after massive flooding this week, that record year appears to be in jeopardy.
TRAVEL
TravelNoire

Offensive Yellowstone Mountain Renamed To Honor Native Americans

Mount Doane in Yellowstone National Park has been renamed to honor Native Americans. The new selected name for the Yellowstone mountain is First People’s Mountain. It was previously named after an Army officer who led a tragic massacre against Native Americans. In this massacre, at least 173 Native Americans were slaughtered, a reality that has led to much distress for those aware of the grief caused by Lt. Gustavus Doane.
MONTANA STATE
The Week

Flooding in Yellowstone area wipes out bridges, houses, and roads

Yellowstone National Park is closed through at least Wednesday after dangerous flooding conditions swept through the area, leaving a number of of tourists and residents stranded. The park announced Monday afternoon that all entrances were closed to visitors thanks to "record flooding events" and a less-than-ideal forecast. Rivers in the...
GARDINER, MT
Axios

New Yellowstone photos show damage ahead of possible "limited" reopening

Yellowstone National Park has shared new photos and videos of the damage caused by recent massive flooding in the area. Driving the news: Dangerous flooding — driven by rainfall and snowmelt — left bridges and roads washed out at Yellowstone. The park is still closed, but a "limited reopening" is "highly possible" for next week, the National Park Service said Friday.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
MilitaryTimes

Yellowstone mountain that honored Army officer who led massacre renamed

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A government panel has renamed a Yellowstone National Park mountain that had been named for a U.S. Army officer who helped lead a massacre of Native Americans. Mount Doane will now be called First Peoples Mountain after the unanimous vote by the U.S....
MILITARY
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone begins reopening

Yellowstone National Park is to open the south loop of the park today on an odd-even admission system. Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly told reporters yesterday that there are concerns that park visitors will not honor the odd-even system when they seek admission to the park. Under the temporary system, those with even-numbered license plates would be admitted on even days, and those with odd numbers on odd days. But Sholly says those traveling together might seek an exception.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Flooding No Longer a ‘Thousand Year Event,’ Park Superintendent Cites

During Yellowstone National Park‘s press conference, Superintendent Cam Sholly spoke to the implications of 2022’s “disastrous” flood. “Over the weekend and into Sunday night, we received about two-to-three inches of rain, with some warming temperatures… That dropped onto about five-and-a-half inches of snow that melted,” Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly explained Tuesday, June 14. This “caused a major flood event in most of the northern range of Yellowstone,” he told attending trades, including Outsider.
ENVIRONMENT

