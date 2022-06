Pickaway – A three-vehicle crash occured in the area of US-23 and Tarlton road around 4 pm on Tuesday. According to the Pickaway Sheriff’s department, a Chevy Trailblazer was heading Southbound on US-23 and attempted to turn left onto Tarlton Road, and a Hyundai Sonata was heading Northbound on US-23 when the Trailblazer failed to yield to oncoming traffic and drove into the path of the Sonata causing a collision. The spray of the parts and glass from the collision hit the driver and vehicle of a man driving a 1993 Chevy Corvette with the tops out.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO