Accidents

Netflix and Original Series Producers Issue Statements on Fatal Cast and Crew Car Accident

By Timothy Adams
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Netflix and The Chosen One producer Redrum have issued statements following a car accident that killed two actors and left six other cast and crew members in stable condition. The accident occured last week when a van ran off the road and flipped near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula....

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
Page Six

Two actors from Netflix show ‘The Chosen One’ dead after horrific van crash

Actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar of Netflix series “The Chosen One” were killed during a fatal auto accident Thursday, Deadline reports. The Baja California Department of Culture also confirmed that six other crew members were also injured during the horrific crash, where their van flipped after running off a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The show was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia at the time. “The Chosen One” is the story of a 12-year-old boy coming to the realization that he is the second coming of Christ, and is destined to...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Beast

Friends Demand Investigation After Two Netflix Actors Killed

On Thursday, two actors on a Netflix series were killed and six other crew members were injured in a van crash near Mulegé, a city on the Baja California Sur peninsula. Now friends of the victims—Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, known professionally as “Paco Mufote”—are lashing out against Netflix and the independent production company behind the show, The Chosen One, claiming that the cast members had been complaining about poor transport and logistics.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

2 cast members from Netflix series killed in van crash

Two cast members from the Netflix series "The Chosen One" were killed in Mexico after a vehicle accident Thursday. A van carrying actors and crew members from "The Chosen One" crashed while in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport, Netflix said. Two cast members died, and two other cast members and four crew members were injured but are in stable condition. The crash did not occur on set, Netflix said.
ACCIDENTS
Complex

Two Actors From Forthcoming Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’ Killed in Car Crash Near Filming Location

Tragedy has struck the cast and crew of Netflix’s The Chosen One. According to Deadline, two actors from the upcoming series died Thursday after sustaining injuries in a car crash in Mexico. The accident reportedly occurred Thursday near Mulegé on the Baja California Sur peninsula, where a van carrying cast and crew flipped off the road. The series was reportedly being filmed in nearby Santa Rosalia when the accident took place.
ACCIDENTS
