Bostic, N.C. — A North Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to killing an elderly woman and hiding her body. Investigators found evidence that connected Daniel Printz, 59, from Rutherford County, to three other missing women. He admitted to hiding four bodies, but ultimately he was only charged in one murder.

